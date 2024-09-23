Biz Bits: Lewiston McDonald’s gets a refreshed look

Four automated kiosks provide customers a new way to order at the recently remodeled McDonald’s along Lewiston’s 21st Street.
“For some people it can be a little bit faster, because you’re helped as soon as you walk in,” said Lindsey Jollymore, general manager of the restaurant.
“You can get your order in as quickly as possible,” she said. “You really don’t have to wait in line most of the time. Customers can scroll through the different menu items and see the options at their own pace.”
Even though some customers, especially younger ones, prefer the kiosks, people can still order at the counter, Jollymore said.
“We’re trying to cater to how people like to order through all these different channels,” she said.
The kiosks are among upgrades in a renovation that also included redoing the dining area.
Previously red and blue were among the dominant colors. Now the tones are more muted with blacks and grays and occasional accents of reds in places like the legs of chairs.
Swivel chairs mounted to the floor in many cases have been replaced with ones that can be moved.
Most of the tables have outlets where customers can charge cellphones or laptops while they work remotely or complete school assignments.
In the kitchen, an area has been added to assemble delivery orders for services like DoorDash and Uber Eats.
The large majority of the purchases at the restaurant are through the drive-through windows, but take-out orders are a small part of the business that’s rapidly growing, Jollymore said.
Outside, one of the main features of the building was retained — two retro-style golden arches that start at the ground on either side of the building and extend above the roof.
They were part of a 2001 renovation, Jollymore said.
And while the building has been updated, the location retained its hamburger-focused, affordable menu that has made McDonald’s popular for more than three quarters of a century, she said.
One of the most popular items right now is a $5 value meal that comes with a McDouble hamburger or McChicken sandwich, four McNuggets, a small drink and a small serving of fries, Jollymore said.
The McDonalds staff and customers will be celebrating the completion of the renovation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant at 711 21st St.
Anyone who orders through the kiosks or on the McDonald’s app during those hours will be entered into a drawing for prizes like an iPad, Apple watch or Apple television. Complimentary cake and cookies will be served in the dining room.