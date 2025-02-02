Biz Bits: Owner of Backwoods Brew continues to follow her master plan

LEWISTON -- Shania Woods took a day trip to Doma Coffee Roasting Company in Post Falls to select espresso beans when she was preparing to open Backwoods Brew in Lewiston.

Based on her descriptions of what she was seeking, the proprietors provided three options. Of those, she easily picked the one that’s the base of every Backwoods Brew espresso drink.

“The blend we use is a medium roast,” Woods said. “It has notes of brown sugar, dark chocolate and caramel. It’s smooth and delicious on its own. It blends well with anything you add to it.”

Her customers have consistently confirmed her decision.

The volume of business at Backwoods Brew exceeded what she anticipated when it opened in April 2022 and has steadily climbed so much that Woods added a second location in November. The new Backwoods Brew is at 636 Thain Road, Lewiston, near Crosspoint Alliance Church. Its hours are the same as her first location at 1101 Snake River Ave. — 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The brick-and-mortar location along Thain Road has one drive-through lane. Next winter, the trailer on Snake River Avenue will be replaced with a brick-and-mortar structure. Like the trailer, it will have a walk-up window and a drive-through lane.

The walk-up window is particularly popular in the summer when people are outside with family and friends on the nearby levees and Kiwanis Park, Woods said.