BusinessJanuary 12, 2025

Biz Bits: SEL promotes longtime employee to HR post

Jacob Schlosser gains promotion

Elaine Williams
The headquarters of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is seen in Pullman.
The headquarters of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is seen in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — A veteran employee of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Jacob Schlosser, has been appointed as the company’s vice president of human resources.

In the position, Schlosser oversees benefits, compensation and hiring as well as environmental health and safety, learning and development, and university relations.

SEL is the region’s largest private employer with a staff of 2,750 in Washington state, most of them at the company’s Pullman headquarters, another 850 in Lewiston, and 100 in Moscow. They invent, design and build digital products that protect power grids around the world.

Schlosser began his career at SEL in 2004 as a human resources intern when he was a student at Washington State University, where he earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration.

For 12 years, he held a number of positions in human resources, each with expanded responsibilities. Then in 2017, he took a leadership position in manufacturing at SEL’s Lewiston site before his most recent role as a senior manufacturing director.

“(Schlosser’s) extensive experience and dedication to SEL have been instrumental in our growth and success,” said Chief Business and Finance Officer Joey Nestegard in a news release. “His leadership in both our human resources and manufacturing divisions has demonstrated his ability to drive innovation and foster a positive and productive work environment.”

