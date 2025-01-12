Biz Bits: SEL promotes longtime employee to HR post

PULLMAN — A veteran employee of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Jacob Schlosser, has been appointed as the company’s vice president of human resources.

In the position, Schlosser oversees benefits, compensation and hiring as well as environmental health and safety, learning and development, and university relations.

SEL is the region’s largest private employer with a staff of 2,750 in Washington state, most of them at the company’s Pullman headquarters, another 850 in Lewiston, and 100 in Moscow. They invent, design and build digital products that protect power grids around the world.