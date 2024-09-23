The fragrance of spices like fennel, cinnamon and coriander mingling with the aroma of freshly baked bread greets customers at the entrance of The Mango Tree in Lewiston.

The seasonings give authentic Indian flavor to entrees such as butter chicken curry, coconut cream chicken and tikka masala, a tomato curry, said Hillary Yarno, an operations partner for The Mango Tree.

The restaurant makes almost all of its dishes with original in-house recipes, including more than half a dozen kinds of naan, a traditional Indian flatbread, she said.

Customers can order everything based on how hot and spicy they like their food, using a scale of one to five, Yarno said.

The Mango Tree has a limited but growing selection of canned cocktails, wine and beer, including some from India, to complement the food, she said.

Lewiston’s location of The Mango Tree is the sixth in the United States for the chain, which debuted in 2018 in Coeur d’Alene, Yarno said.

The Coeur d’Alene restaurant has since been joined by three in Spokane and one in the Spokane Valley. They are an extension of The Indian Kitchen, which was founded in Canada in 2015 and has four locations there, she said.