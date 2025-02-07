Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local News & NorthwestMarch 11, 2025

Bloomberg: University of Phoenix looking at IPO

Move would take University of Idaho out of running for online schools purchase

Kevin Richert idahoednews.org
University of Idaho President C. Scott Green gives a state of the university address on Tuesday in Moscow.
University of Idaho President C. Scott Green gives a state of the university address on Tuesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Related
Idaho Legislature’s budget committee approves raises for state employees
Local News & NorthwestFeb. 7
Idaho Legislature’s budget committee approves raises for state employees
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
Local News & NorthwestDec. 25, 2024
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
Baumgartner will be Eastern Washington’s next congressman
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Baumgartner will be Eastern Washington’s next congressman
Simpson, Fulcher see strong support in early count
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Simpson, Fulcher see strong support in early count
Prop 1 rejected by Idaho voters
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Prop 1 rejected by Idaho voters
Incumbents win 9th District races
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Incumbents win 9th District races
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
Local News & NorthwestOct. 23, 2024
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy