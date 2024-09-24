Boil water advisory in effect for Troy

Troy issued a boil water advisory for its residents after E. coli bacteria was found in the city’s water supply Saturday.

“The city is actively addressing the issue and anticipates resolving it within seven days,” the city said in a news release. “Residents will be informed as soon as water tests confirm that no bacteria are present and it is safe to consume tap water again.”

Residents are advised not to drink water without boiling it for at least one minute. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, food preparation, brushing teeth, making ice, and washing dishes, the news release said.