Boise man climbs every Idaho mountain

BOISE — When Jeremy Powell stood atop Fenn Mountain in the Selway Crags, he was feeling pretty accomplished. Summiting the 8,021-foot mountain in remote northern Idaho’s Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest marked the completion of a peakbagging goal he’d been working toward for nearly a decade.

But the excitement quickly faded into the realization that this journey was only partway over. He still had to return to his truck and begin the long drive home to Boise.

By the time he returned home, Powell was again feeling excited. Summiting Fenn made him the first person to complete the highpoints of each mountain range and subrange in Idaho — a list of 85 mountains that includes Mount Borah, Hyndman Peak and Castle Peak.

“It was a lot of time driving and a lot of really awful roads and sleeping in my truck and the whole day,” Powell told the Idaho Statesman. “That was kind of the point, though, is that I got to see all these towns that I’ve never been to.”

Idaho has a slew of prominent mountain ranges: the Sawtooth, Lost River, Boulder, White Clouds and Boise ranges are some of the more popular in the state, but they’re just the start of the list.

Of the dozens of ranges, the vast majority are subranges of the Rocky Mountains.

Powell said determining which peaks to pursue was one of the trickiest parts of the challenge. He crafted his goals using a list from the Idaho: A Climbing Guide website. Tom Lopez, a mountain climber who runs the site, maintains a “list of lists” — various “peakbagging” goals to challenge hikers and climbers.

Lopez painstakingly created the list of ranges and subranges by researching U.S. Geological Survey data against local maps and landmarks.

“Some of the stuff is based upon geology, and some of it is based upon just what local people called the mountains,” Lopez told the Statesman. “If you’re asking for a logical reason for some of these, there really isn’t one.”

When Powell, who grew up in Pocatello, started making his peak list around 2015, Lopez’s list had 75 peaks. Powell combined that list with a map created by Derek Percoski, a Sun Valley-based mapmaker who creates peak checklist maps. As technology evolved in the last decade, some of the highpoint and range information shifted, altering his goals, Powell said.

Today, Lopez’s list matches Powell’s with 85 peaks. (Hayden Peak is listed twice, for the Owyhee Range and its Silver City subrange.) It includes ranges like the Bitterroots, Owyhees and Portneufs and subranges that include the Selway Crags, Pahsimeroi and Bighorn Crags.

Powell was first to finish — and one of few to pursue — range list

Powell’s peakbagging pursuit was an uncommon one. He finished the list on Sept. 6, and just one day later, Terri Rowe, an accomplished peakbagger from Meridian, completed the challenge when she summited Redbird and Bennett mountains in the White Knob Mountain and Mount Bennett Hills ranges.