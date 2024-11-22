Boise trial on abortion lawsuit punctuated by emotional testimony

The Boise trial in a lawsuit challenging Idaho’s near-total abortion ban concluded Thursday after six days of tense proceedings and emotional testimony from women who said they were forced to leave the state for medical procedures.

The trial seeking clarity on health exceptions for abortions prompted tearful testimony from Idaho doctors and the four women who sued the state.

And during the defense, the plaintiffs’ attorneys sparred with state lawyers over evidence they called anti-abortion “propaganda” and took aim at state witnesses. Idaho’s defense included an executive for an anti-abortion think tank and a physician who said during cross examination that he considers hormonal birth control abortion.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs said they want to determine whether the exceptions apply for pregnant patients with medical conditions or complications that threaten their health, including future fertility; preexisting or underlying medical conditions that can’t be treated effectively during pregnancy; and patients with fatal fetal diagnoses.

The state argued that if the plaintiffs had their way, Idaho would have to add exceptions that would open the door for any condition to be considered justification for an abortion, even stepping on a rusty nail.

Attorney James Craig said any risk of infection could be presented as a health-jeopardizing condition and used to justify an abortion.

Throughout the case, the state attorneys said the Idaho doctors and women who sought abortions out of state had no standing in the case, which they said was based on hypothetical situations rather than existing problems.

Fourth District Judge Jason Scott, who presides in Ada County, won’t make a decision in the case until early next year. Attorneys for the state rested their case late Thursday morning, and both parties agreed to take six weeks to review transcripts from the trial before submitting their final findings and conclusions.

Shortly before court concluded Thursday, Craig said the state intended to file another motion to dismiss the case.

IDAHO LAWYERS, WOMEN OFFER TESTIMONY AS STATE OBJECTS

The first days of the trial included emotional accounts from the women who said Idaho’s abortion ban forced them to leave the state to terminate wanted pregnancies after receiving diagnoses of fatal fetal conditions.

The women named in the lawsuit recounted their own stories of failed pregnancies that forced them to undergo abortion procedures out of state: Jennifer Adkins was at risk of developing life-threatening complications if she continued her pregnancy for a baby who would not survive. Jillaine St. Michel’s baby had severe anomalies that affected several different organs. Kayla Smith’s baby had numerous heart defects. And Rebecca Vincen-Brown’s baby had a rare genetic condition that typically results in a miscarriage of death soon after birth.

Tension quickly filled the courtroom as the state objected to the bulk of the women’s testimony. Craig said in his opening argument that the state acknowledges the women had “tragic pregnancies,” but argued they’re not seeking relief for those pregnancies since they are no longer pregnant.

Idaho doctors testified describing their confusion over the laws and what constitutes an abortion “necessary to prevent the death” of a patient.

Physicians said they had delayed care for patients experiencing complications and referred them out of state. Dr. Julie Lyons, a Blaine County family physician and one of the plaintiffs in the case, said one pregnant patient who came to the emergency room multiple times bleeding after her placenta separated from the uterine wall was “like a hot potato.”

Lyons said doctors passed the patient around in the hopes of having a clear path forward before mentioning abortion as an option. Two doctors at St. Luke’s Health System addressed how the laws prevent them from following national standards of medical care, and to the likelihood that their medical decisions could be second-guessed.

Two out-of-state experts said the laws are unclear and confusing, and that they do not allow doctors to assist pregnant patients facing significantly harmful health conditions, either through fetal or maternal complications.