In December, 1970, Walt Longmire, back in the United States after fighting in Vietnam, was working security for an oil company on Alaska’s North Slope. There, he found himself battling predators, both animal and human, in brutal weather conditions.

Now, after his career as sheriff of fictional Absaroka County, Wyo., comes to an end, Longmire tells the decades-old tale to a friend. The result is “Tooth and Claw,” the second short novel (the other being “First Frost,” published last May) in which Craig Johnson adds flesh and muscle to the backstory of a character featured in 21 novels and the TV series “Longmire” that spanned six seasons on A&E and Netflix.

The action begins when Longmire accompanies U.S. Geological Survey researchers on a flight to a remote pack of frozen sea ice. Things go bad from the start when an enormous polar bear kills and eats a member of the team. Then it gets worse.

A sudden blizzard forces the team to seek shelter in their small plane. Plunging temperatures cause equipment, including some of their weapons, to malfunction. Powerful winds tear the plane from its moorings and send it skittering upside down across the ice. The ice cracks, threatening to drop the plane into the sea. And the bear, whose white coat makes him all but impossible to see in the landscape of snow and ice, is still hunting them.