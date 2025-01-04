Books hold history, near and far

I have a library of a couple hundred books or so. Most are nonfiction, and I want to discuss a few of them.

The 10 books I have authored are full of articles I have written and had published. These books are, “An 80 Year Old Looks at Local Sports History,” “Just Another Sports Book,” “Baseball in Small Town America,” “Remember When,” “This and That from Here to There,” “Memories of Jolyn,” “Pictures on the Wall,” “Saying Goodbye” and “600+ Lives Remembered, Obituaries, and Cemeteries.”

Beside my own books, I have three books which were written and published by students of mine. Two were by eighth-grade students (John Black and Susan Berman) I taught at the old Lewiston Junior High School in 1959. Both of my eighth-grade authors have passed away.

John Black’s 2018 book is a biography about my grandson, professional PGA golfer Joel Dahmen. His book is called “Walking With Tigers,” and it is about Dahmen and his Lewiston caddy, Geno Bonnalie. Both books by my former students are signed to me and make me smile and make me glad I was a teacher. John’s says, “To Dick Riggs, the best teacher and mentor a guy could ever have.”

Susan Berman wrote a book about her dad, Davie Berman, a Las Vegas mobster. Her book is called “Easy Street.” The book jacket says, “The story of a mob family.” Her autograph to me says, “To Mr. Riggs, the teacher who first told me I could write. Thank you so much. Love, Sue.” Susan was one of the smartest, nicest students I had, and I enjoyed her so very much. I remember taking her to Lewiston’s KLEW-TV where she was interviewed about an article she had written about a local event. Susan came to Lewiston with her uncle Chickie Berman because her mother and dad had both died in Las Vegas that year, but she left Lewiston after that one year. She went on to get a bachelor’s degree at UCLA and a masters from the University of California. Sadly, she was murdered in Los Angeles in December of 2000. I have seen the story of her murder on TV.

“Idaho and the Pacific Northwest” is a 1956, 400-page book I used while teaching my 1959 class. I have “Lewiston, a Pictorial History” with a 1986 copyright. The Lewiston Tribune’s, “Two Rivers, One History” is in two volumes full of good pictures. The “Historical Sign Program in Idaho” shows more than 250 signs — places on the state’s highways explaining the history of each area. “Remembering the B” is a very thorough history of small Washington high school tournament history.

Two books by Keith Petersen give an enjoyable tour through two of Idaho’s state colleges. “This Crested Hill” is about the University of Idaho and “Educating in the American West” tells the history of Lewiston’s Lewis-Clark State College.

“Crimson and Gray” is the story of Washington State University’s athletic teams. “Legendary Locals of Moscow” is filled with pictures of well-known Moscow citizens.