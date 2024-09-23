Bozeman-based Warriors & Quiet Waters offers archery program

Fly fishing and archery elk hunting have a lot in common, besides luring their disciples into some incredibly beautiful country.

Both are intricate sports where imitation is key.

For example, in fly fishing an understanding of which bugs are in a stream or hatching — and matching those with a suitable replica — can mean the difference between hooking a trout or going home skunked and frustrated. Likewise, archery hunting for bull elk demands knowledge of the big ungulates’ favorite hangouts and often how to coax one into close shooting range by making realistic bugles or cow calls.

Both activities require diligence, practice and a good bit of knowledge that’s often built up over dozens of outings, hopefully with a skilled and generous mentor, as well as a dive into how-to videos, books and magazine articles.

For the past three years, a nonprofit group founded in Bozeman to take veterans fly fishing in southwest Montana has transitioned to also offer an archery hunting experience.

“Hunt for Purpose is designed to guide post-9/11 combat veterans to a greater sense of clarity around their identity, values, potential, and purpose through archery elk hunting,” said Brian Gilman, CEO of the nonprofit Warriors & Quiet Waters, in an email.

“Hunting is not the objective of the program; rather it is the mechanism WQW will use to help our participants achieve clarity of what they believe, who they are, what they can do, and what gives their life meaning,” Gilman added.

The group’s website describes the program as “a life-changing expedition into nature and self.”

The 40-year-old Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, a Missoula-based conservation group, was so impressed with Hunt for Purpose that it boosted its state Hunting Heritage & Conservation Education grant for the program from $2,500 last year to $28,416 in 2024.

“We contributed a significantly greater grant amount this year because of the good work carried out by WQW and the positive impact it makes on vets and their families, and how the program advances our hunting heritage efforts by giving veterans the chance to learn and develop skills they may not otherwise have had the means to do themselves,” said Mark Holyoak, director of Communication for RMEF, in an email.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation supports many programs in other states like Hunt for Purpose, Holyoak said.

“Some of those include RMEF volunteer involvement,” he added. “That varies from state to state to state and event to event.”

From fish to fur

Warriors & Quiet Waters was founded in 2007 to help veterans “cope with the physical, psychological, and moral trauma of combat.” Since inception it has served more than 1,000 veterans. All expenses are paid, from air travel, to gear, guides, housing and meals. Mixed in are group therapy sessions to help the warriors transition back to a stateside life.

Likewise, the group’s offer of a week-long archery hunt also covers all participants’ costs and gear. So far 29 veterans have gone through the program.

“It takes a lot of people to put these together,” said Jesse LeNeve, director of program operations for Warriors & Quiet Waters. “And all the gear companies that help us out, they do one on one private sessions to allow training or gear fitting. So a lot of people have gone out of their way across, not only just here in Bozeman, but in the outdoor industry.”