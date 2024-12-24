Brazil’s Suzano SA is exploring an offer for Clearwater Paper Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is working with an adviser as it seeks to reach an agreement, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. A deal hasn’t been finalized and it’s possible one won’t be reached.

Representatives for Suzano and Clearwater Paper declined to comment.

Clearwater Paper, which is headquartered in Spokane and manufactures pulp and paperboard products, had a market capitalization of $409 million as of Thursday’s close and its shares have fallen 31.6% this year. Clearwater Paper’s shares jumped as much as 19% after the close of regular trading Thursday.