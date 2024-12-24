Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 24, 2024

Brazilians mull offer for Clearwater Paper's pulp and paperboard operations

Sources: Suzano SA looks at buying Clearwater pulp and paperboard

Bloomberg and Lewiston Tribune reports
A silhouette of the Clearwater Paper mill in Lewiston looms before the rising morning sun Tuesday.
A silhouette of the Clearwater Paper mill in Lewiston looms before the rising morning sun Tuesday.Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune file

Brazil’s Suzano SA is exploring an offer for Clearwater Paper Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is working with an adviser as it seeks to reach an agreement, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. A deal hasn’t been finalized and it’s possible one won’t be reached.

Representatives for Suzano and Clearwater Paper declined to comment.

Clearwater Paper, which is headquartered in Spokane and manufactures pulp and paperboard products, had a market capitalization of $409 million as of Thursday’s close and its shares have fallen 31.6% this year. Clearwater Paper’s shares jumped as much as 19% after the close of regular trading Thursday.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Suzano, which is the largest supplier of hardwood market pulp in North America, has been pushing further into the U.S., most recently buying two paperboard mills in Arkansas and North Carolina in a deal valued at $110 million.

Clearwater Paper recently sold its tissue manufacturing operations to Sofidel America Corp. for $1.06 billion. The tissue operations are located in Lewiston, Las Vegas, Shelby, N.C., and Elwood, Ill.

That transaction didn’t include Clearwater Paper’s pulp and paperboard manufacturing, which is located at Lewiston, Cypress Bend, Ark., and Augusta, Ga., according to the company’s website.

According to past Tribune reporting about the Lewiston mill, about 500 people work in the tissue operation now owned by Sofidel and about 800 work in the pulp and paperboard side still owned by Clearwater Paper.

Related
Local NewsDec. 24
Proposed changes would allow more logging
Local NewsDec. 24
Legal notices once again under scrutiny
Local NewsDec. 24
Power outage affects 600 Pullman customers
Local NewsDec. 24
Man taken to hospital after Pullman stabbing early Saturday
Related
State workers: We need a raise
Local NewsDec. 24
State workers: We need a raise
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2024
Local NewsDec. 23
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2024
Special delivery to the North Pole
Local NewsDec. 22
Special delivery to the North Pole
Rain likely this Christmas
Local NewsDec. 21
Rain likely this Christmas
Pullman man accused of raping a child pleads not guilty
Local NewsDec. 21
Pullman man accused of raping a child pleads not guilty
Idaho lawmakers look to recommend AI policies
Local NewsDec. 21
Idaho lawmakers look to recommend AI policies
UI staffer: DEI decision could hurt enrollment
Local NewsDec. 21
UI staffer: DEI decision could hurt enrollment
Colfax burgalry suspect pleads guilty to theft, trespassing
Local NewsDec. 21
Colfax burgalry suspect pleads guilty to theft, trespassing
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy