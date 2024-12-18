Wake Forest is expected to hire Washington State's Jake Dickert as its next football coach, per multiple national reports Wednesday morning.

Reporters from The Athletic, Bruce Feldman and Ralph D. Russo, reported that "Wake Forest is hiring Washington State coach Jake Dickert to replace Dave Clawson, just two days after Clawson unexpectedly stepped down, two people briefed on the decision said Wednesday," reads the article in The Athletic.

Dickert was first rumored to be a finalist for the position on Tuesday.

Dickert led the Cougars to a 23-20 record in three-and-a-half years on the Palouse. His tenure included two Apple Cup victories and three bowl appearances.