Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 18, 2024

BREAKING: Wake Forest expected to hire WSU's Jake Dickert as next football coach

Dickert coached the Cougs for three years, bringing home two Apple Cups in a tumultuous time for college football

Stephan Wiebe
Jake Dickert runs a Washington State football practice. Dickert will be hired by Wake Forest, according to online reports.
Jake Dickert runs a Washington State football practice. Dickert will be hired by Wake Forest, according to online reports.Lewiston Tribune file photo

Wake Forest is expected to hire Washington State's Jake Dickert as its next football coach, per multiple national reports Wednesday morning.

Reporters from The Athletic, Bruce Feldman and Ralph D. Russo, reported that "Wake Forest is hiring Washington State coach Jake Dickert to replace Dave Clawson, just two days after Clawson unexpectedly stepped down, two people briefed on the decision said Wednesday," reads the article in The Athletic.

Dickert was first rumored to be a finalist for the position on Tuesday.

Dickert led the Cougars to a 23-20 record in three-and-a-half years on the Palouse. His tenure included two Apple Cup victories and three bowl appearances.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The Wisconsin native took over as interim coach in 2021 when then-coach Nick Rolovich was fired for failing to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Dickert rallied the Cougs to a victory over the rival UW Huskies on Nov. 26, 2021, securing the full-time position in the process.

Over the next three years, Dickert led the Cougars through perhaps their most tumultuous stretch in school history. His teams saw COVID-19, the collapse of the Pac-12 and the rise of the transfer portal and name, image and likeness deals.

If Dickert is departing, that will leave both Palouse schools without a head football coach. The University of Idaho is without a coach after Jason Eck left for New Mexico on Saturday.

Related
Local NewsDec. 18
Journalist: Christ Church influential among Christian nation...
Local NewsDec. 18
Electors cast their ballots for President-elect Trump
Local NewsDec. 18
Pullman council opts against ceasefire resolution
Local NewsDec. 18
Clarkston poised to eliminate city admin job
Related
Idaho’s median income growth tops nation
Local NewsDec. 18
Idaho’s median income growth tops nation
Project Downtown gets $100K for overrun costs
Local NewsDec. 17
Project Downtown gets $100K for overrun costs
Idaho Dept. of Lands names new state forester
Local NewsDec. 17
Idaho Dept. of Lands names new state forester
Gladish’s $9 million Community Center for the Arts project placed on hold
Local NewsDec. 17
Gladish’s $9 million Community Center for the Arts project placed on hold
Moscow City Council votes to move forward with new East City Park stage design
Local NewsDec. 17
Moscow City Council votes to move forward with new East City Park stage design
Keep your eyes peeled for Plowabunga! and Alpha Storm One this winter
Local NewsDec. 17
Keep your eyes peeled for Plowabunga! and Alpha Storm One this winter
Professor: UI diversity offices to close
Local NewsDec. 17
Professor: UI diversity offices to close
Professor: UI diversity offices to close
Local NewsDec. 17
Professor: UI diversity offices to close
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy