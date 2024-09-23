OUTDOORS BRIEFS

Class on Idaho boating laws set for Oct. 20

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging boaters of all experience levels to take a class on Idaho boating laws from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20.

According to a news release about the class, many families take it together so both kids and adults can safely operate their boat. Some insurance companies even offer a discount to boat owners who successfully complete the course.

The class will be held at the Sheriff’s Office at 1150 Wall St. in North Lewiston.

Officials plan water level reduction at Moose Creek Reservoir to combat pondweed

BOVILL — The water level at Moose Creek Reservoir will be drawn down starting Nov. 4 and stay 8 to 10 feet below full pool through winter in an effort by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to control pondweed.

The aquatic plant has spread across much of the popular reservoir and reduced fishing opportunities there. The same strategy was implemented in 2018 and proved effective, according to an Idaho Fish and Game news release. The agency expects the treatment to be effective for five to seven years.

Fishing will remain open during the drawdown but some bass and bluegill will be moved to other lakes. Releases of rainbow trout planned for this fall will be moved to Elk Creek Reservoir. Hatchery stocking will resume next spring when the water level will be allowed to return to full pool.

Casting for Recovery fundraising event scheduled Oct. 24

Casting for Recovery, an organization that helps women with breast cancer, will hold a fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 24 at Lindsay Creek Vineyards near Lewiston.

The Corks for A Cause event will feature live music, games, auctions and fly fishing demonstrations. Beer, wine and food will be available for purchase.

Casting for Recovery provides free weekend retreats for breast cancer survivors. More information is available at castingforrecovery.org or by contacting Peg Kingery at pkingery@alumni.uidaho.ed.