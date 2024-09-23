Plant now for brilliant fall foliage

If you’re in the market for new trees, consider planting natives. They are generally lower maintenance than exotic species, require less water, fertilizers and pesticides, and often cost less, too.

Native trees also support our native wildlife, which evolved alongside them, so recognize them as food. The same can’t be said for many introduced trees. And the exotic trees that are recognized by insects might not have the right-shaped flowers to accommodate their mouthparts. Others might adequately provide food, but not the nutrients our native animals require.

These are some of my favorite native trees, sorted by fall color to make your landscape dreams a sustainable reality.

FOR RED

Let’s start with oaks, considered a North American keystone species, they are vital components of the ecosystem. Oaks support hundreds of species of native insects, which feed, lay eggs and take shelter on and under their leaves.

Scarlet oak (Quercus coccinea) grows best in full sun, reaching 50-70 feet tall, and blazes with red foliage in fall in horticultural zones 5-9. Red oak (Quercus rubra) has similar attributes, while white oak (Quercus alba) can handle cooler temperatures, so is suitable for zones 3-9, and can grow 10 feet taller.

All native serviceberries provide nice fall color, but Amelanchier x grandiflora ‘Autumn Brilliance,’ a hybrid of A. arborea and A. laevis, both eastern U.S. natives, really steals the show with striking, brilliant orange-red foliage. Small white flowers bloom in spring, followed by edible purple-black berries in summer. Plant it in full sun to part shade in zones 4-9.

Flowering dogwood (Cornus florida) is a single or multi-trunked tree with white or pink spring blossoms and red fall foliage, reaching 20-40 feet in full to part sun in zones 2-10.

Also consider: Red maple (Acer rubrum), which commits to the color year-round, displaying red buds in winter and red blossoms in spring, in full to part sun in zones 3-9; and American mountain ash (Sorbus americana) in full sun in zones 3-6.

FOR YELLOW