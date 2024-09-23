Bringing the beat

The latest installment of University of Idaho’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series has got the beat.

It’s been about 15 years since the series featured a percussion group, manager Navin Chettri said, but that dry spell ends at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday when Brooklyn-based Sandbox Percussion comes to the Moscow campus.

Chettri, himself a percussionist, said the concert brings something unexpected to the classical music program.

“When people think about chamber music, the first thing that crosses people’s mind is a string quartet or saxophone quartet or piano trio,” he said. “But there’s some really cool, awesome percussion chamber music.”

The performance will include selections from a variety of modern composers, Chettri said, employing instruments from bells to marimbas to bass drums to bongos to congas.

He described the ensemble’s members — Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Ian Rosenbaum and Terry Sweeney — as “top-notch” percussionists. The group’s 2021 album “Seven Pillars” was nominated for two Grammy awards.

Sandbox offers audience members a chance to “explore the variety of sounds that can be created in a musical setting,” Chettri said.