Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 15, 2024

Brush fire leads to three-vehicle crash

Fire was near Washington State Route 23

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

STEPTOE, Wash. — A brush fire caused a three-car wreck Monday in rural Whitman County that resulted in one of the drivers being airlifted to the hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The fire was near Washington State Route 23 and it caused a 2020 Jeep Cherokee driven by Mandy L. Cole, 20, of Belfair, Wash., to swerve into the opposite lane of traffic, according to a WSP news release.

The Jeep collided with a 2004 Ford Mustang driven by James F. Kile, 76, of St. John, Wash. The Ford traveled into the opposite lane of traffic and struck a 2000 Freightline Conventional semitruck driven by Jennifer M. Hoffman, 53, of Oakesdale, Wash.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Cole sustained serious injuries and was flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the news release.

The other two drivers were wearing seat belts and weren’t injured.

The wreck happened near milepost 7, about 7 miles west of the unincorporated Whitman County town of Steptoe. It happened a bit after 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Local NewsOct. 17
Pullman attorneys compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for on-campus coffee stand gains approval from boar...
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy, battery storage or...
Related
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Spooky favorite comes to town
Local NewsOct. 16
Spooky favorite comes to town
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
Local NewsOct. 16
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
Local NewsOct. 16
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
Local NewsOct. 16
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Local NewsOct. 16
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy