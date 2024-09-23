BSU professor named guest speaker at annual MLK Jr. Breakfast

Strickland is the founder of The Human Rights Collective, a nonprofit centered around anti-discrimination and anti-bullying efforts. He teaches communication and literacy education at BSU.

He publishes Young People’s Pavilion, a site that offers classroom recommendations for children and young adult books. He also serves on both the Idaho Commission for Libraries and the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism

Attendees are required to register for the breakfast at humanrightslatah.org.