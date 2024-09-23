BSU professor named guest speaker at annual MLK Jr. Breakfast

MOSCOW — Boise State University professor and human rights activist Michael Strickland will be the guest speaker at the annual Martin Luther King Human Rights Community Breakfast at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 1912 Center.
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force is helping organize the breakfast, which also includes the presentation of the Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Awards.
Strickland is the founder of The Human Rights Collective, a nonprofit centered around anti-discrimination and anti-bullying efforts. He teaches communication and literacy education at BSU.
He publishes Young People’s Pavilion, a site that offers classroom recommendations for children and young adult books. He also serves on both the Idaho Commission for Libraries and the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism
Attendees are required to register for the breakfast at humanrightslatah.org.