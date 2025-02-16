Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
BusinessFebruary 16, 2025

Building permits

Anonymous Author

Nez Perce County

Cathy Rose, 25982 Myrtle Main St., Juliaetta, accessory building, $8,099.

Marshall and Robin Gibbs, 24690 Arrow Highline, Juliaetta, remodel existing single-family residence, $125,000.

Dave Childress, 28738 Pheasant Lane, Culdesac, accessory building, $26,689.

Joan and Bill Cowger, 926 Larch Lane, Lewiston, single-family residence, $237,378.

Michael Chase, 29759 Coyote Creek Lane, Culdesac, accessory building, $9,505.

Jackie and Matt Weibler, Park Avenue, Lewiston, single-family dwelling, $497,406.

William Young, 33588 Trout Lane, Lenore, accessory building, $10,123.

David Casey, 25202 Pine Rock Lane, Culdesac, accessory building, $29,526.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Ashley Munoz, Reservation Line, Lewiston, single-family dwelling, $85,533.

Ronald and Rosalee Moulden, 21940 Wildlife Lane, accessory building, $4,683, and second accessory building at the same address, $5,796.

Barry Sturbaum, 34074 Grandview Lane, Lenore, accessory building, $10,123.

Paul Rolinett, 7578 Amberview Court, Lewiston, accessory building, $53,556.

Sheila Nedrow, 1969 Quail Knoll, Lewiston, pool, $25,000.

City of Lewiston

Mike and Jill Schmidt, 3213 Pathfinder Way, residential swimming pool, $30,000.

White F Street Property, 1028 F St., remove three commercial exterior windows and replace with two windows, $3,500.

Living Stone Ventures, 2022 Cedar Ave. B, accessory dwelling unit, $13,000.

Mark and Diana Zagelow, 828 Airway Ave., residential storage/garage pole building, $54,100.

Related
BusinessFeb. 16
Business Profile: Strong roots on the Palouse
BusinessFeb. 9
Biz Bits: Owner of Backwoods Brew continues to follow her ma...
BusinessFeb. 2
Biz Bits: LCV Chamber of Commerce doles out awards to busine...
BusinessFeb. 2
Biz Bits: The Mango Tree off to ‘amazing’ start in Lewiston,...
Related
‘House Hunters’ calls on Hells Canyon
BusinessJan. 26
‘House Hunters’ calls on Hells Canyon
Married physicians join Gritman Medical Center
BusinessJan. 26
Married physicians join Gritman Medical Center
Even with recent cuts, region’s manufacturing sector remains strong
BusinessJan. 26
Even with recent cuts, region’s manufacturing sector remains strong
Biz Bits: SEL promotes longtime employee to HR post
BusinessJan. 12
Biz Bits: SEL promotes longtime employee to HR post
Biz Bits: Keith Havens’ latest launch
BusinessJan. 12
Biz Bits: Keith Havens’ latest launch
BUSINESS PEOPLE OF THE YEAR: 2000-23
BusinessDec. 22, 2024
BUSINESS PEOPLE OF THE YEAR: 2000-23
Business person of the year: Avista’s homegrown CEO
BusinessDec. 22, 2024
Business person of the year: Avista’s homegrown CEO
New Moscow shop acts as a pop culture boutique
BusinessDec. 1, 2024
New Moscow shop acts as a pop culture boutique
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy