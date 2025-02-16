Building permits

Nez Perce County
Cathy Rose, 25982 Myrtle Main St., Juliaetta, accessory building, $8,099.
Marshall and Robin Gibbs, 24690 Arrow Highline, Juliaetta, remodel existing single-family residence, $125,000.
Dave Childress, 28738 Pheasant Lane, Culdesac, accessory building, $26,689.
Joan and Bill Cowger, 926 Larch Lane, Lewiston, single-family residence, $237,378.
Michael Chase, 29759 Coyote Creek Lane, Culdesac, accessory building, $9,505.
Jackie and Matt Weibler, Park Avenue, Lewiston, single-family dwelling, $497,406.
William Young, 33588 Trout Lane, Lenore, accessory building, $10,123.
David Casey, 25202 Pine Rock Lane, Culdesac, accessory building, $29,526.
Ashley Munoz, Reservation Line, Lewiston, single-family dwelling, $85,533.
Ronald and Rosalee Moulden, 21940 Wildlife Lane, accessory building, $4,683, and second accessory building at the same address, $5,796.
Barry Sturbaum, 34074 Grandview Lane, Lenore, accessory building, $10,123.
Paul Rolinett, 7578 Amberview Court, Lewiston, accessory building, $53,556.
Sheila Nedrow, 1969 Quail Knoll, Lewiston, pool, $25,000.
City of Lewiston
Mike and Jill Schmidt, 3213 Pathfinder Way, residential swimming pool, $30,000.
White F Street Property, 1028 F St., remove three commercial exterior windows and replace with two windows, $3,500.
Living Stone Ventures, 2022 Cedar Ave. B, accessory dwelling unit, $13,000.
Mark and Diana Zagelow, 828 Airway Ave., residential storage/garage pole building, $54,100.