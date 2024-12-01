Building permits

City of Lewiston
City of Lewiston, 101 Fifth St., re-roof of Carnegie Library building in Pioneer Park, $20,235.
Steven Heitzman, 1006 14th St., replacement of residential windows, $14,000.
Sara and Devin Byers, 3412 15th St., residential carport, $40,055.
Landmark Property Group, 111 Main St., tenant improvement for new bar, $75,000.
Quality Design Homes, 1801 Airway Ave., single-family dwelling, $289,204.
Brian and Emily Boyer, 1724 Idaho St., commercial interior alteration for storage units, $65,000.
Christi Chase, 1010 15th Ave., accessory dwelling unit, $10,000.
Cheryl Colton, 3724 Skyview Drive, detached residential garage, $54,539.
Jones Living Trust, 321 Second Ave., No. B, replacement of residential windows, $2,500.
Lewiston Center Equities, 1826 19th Ave., tenant improvement for Hobby Lobby, $3.1 million.
Mark Calene, 1736 Golden Hills Drive, single-family dwelling, $338,611.
Monte Schmidt, 1937 Birch Ave., deck cover, $4,000.
Johnny Thompson and Jessica Medeiros, single-family dwelling, $314,050.
Luwonna and Norman Smith, 3512 15th St., A-E, commercial roofing, $9,728.
Creta Reilly and Joseph Saxton, 928 10th Ave., residential roofing, $4,000.
Travis and Brie Bartschi, 3315 Sunrise Terrace Lane, residential remodel including addition of rooms, $170,141.
Tracy Hartell, 1418 10th Ave., remove and replace residential deck, $18,000.
Ray and Jolene Esparsen, 102 16th Ave., residential beam replacement, $3,881.
Andy Northrup, 1621 Powers Ave., single-family dwelling, $250,000.
Two Rivers Estates Partnership, 216 Fourth St., commercial re-roof, $5,000.
Lewiston Golf & Country Club, 3985 Country Club Drive, commercial roofing, $74,379.
Jamie Martin, 2319 Seventh St., residential rear yard deck, $10,000.
Travis Beck, 3608 13th St., residential accessory buildings, $30,000.
Habitat for Humanity LC Partners, 1535 Alder Ave., single-family dwelling, $272,366.
Scott and Dorinda Michals, 3225 Eighth St., repair of existing residential deck, addition of new deck with connection to existing deck and addition of roof cover, $14,643.
Quality Design Homes, 1816 Clark Fork Lane, single-family dwelling, $289,204.
Cheryl Colton, 3724 Skyview Drive, bathroom added to detached garage, $5,000.
Jack Adams, 1439 Horizon Court, residential storage/tool shed, $3,000.
Ladder Investments, 3714 Skyview Drive, single-family dwelling, $287,018.
John and Pam Lansing, 1135 12th Ave., residential window replacement, $6,740.
Castle Builders of Idaho, 1730 Golden Hills Drive, single-family dwelling, $450,000.
Clever Fox Architecture, 1035 21st St., commercial tenant improvement for Patholgists’ Regional Laboratory, $632,590.
Travis Nicholson, 927 Linden Ave., concrete slab and lean-to attached to house, $10,000.
Terry Family revocable living trust, 3216 Parkridge Way, residential retaining wall and roof for patio.
Monte Stellyes, 1310 Ripon Ave., residential fence, $30,000.
Nez Perce County
Phillip Hughes, 20654 Yellowstar Lane, Culdesac, single-family dwelling, $221,778.
Caimi Robert, 40481 Bobcat Lane, Lewiston, manufactured home on foundation, $32,793.
Janet Allen, 26339 Tera View Drive, Culdesac, manufactured home on foundation, $44,597.
Bill and Dianna Funke, 15196 Westside Lane, Lewiston, accessory building, $124,964.
Bill Stout, 20130 Cottontail Lane, Culdesac, manufactured home on foundation, $52,052.
Kenneth Gonzales, 29123 N. Juliaetta Grade, Juliaetta, reroof existing single-family residence, $8,972.
Don and Kerry Kirby, 19315 Kerby Lane, Lenore, addition to existing structure, $4,712.
Al Haug, Galen Drive, Lewiston, accessory building with living quarters, $118,391.
Chad and Gail Lowe, 33315 Peach Lane, Lenore, manufactured home on foundation, $40,377.
Terry Sheets, 29060 Main St., Lapwai, single-family residence, $177,432.
Nate Anderson, 1502 Richardson Ave., accessory building with living quarters, $48,665.
Craig and Teresa Selby, 34844 River Road, Lenore, accessory building, $48,591.
Blanche Moser, 517 N. Marion St., Peck, addition to existing structure, $6,348.
Paul and Kristine Kirsch, 42590 Waha Road, Lewiston, addition to existing structure, $7,807.
Steven Wright, 21585 Clearwater Ridge Drive, Juliaetta, accessory building, $82,119.
Asotin County
Mark Reiner, 2750 Scenic Hills Drive, Clarkston, garage, $28,224.
Cory Henderson, 1939 Golfview Drive, Clarkston, outbuilding, $9,408.
Ricky Dudley, 2215 Chukar Lane, Clarkston, deck, $4,160.
Brit Ausman, 28566 State Route 129, Anatone, outbuilding, $182,400.
Alan Lutes, 1447 Greco Drive, Clarkston, patio cover, $2,600.
John Leonard, 1366 Perry Lane, Clarkston, single-family residence, $227,987.
American Tower, 1061 16th Ave., Clarkston, cell tower update, $35,000.
Rick Waltari, 2269 Chukar Lane, Clarkston, outbuilding, $38,540.
Thomas and Shery McClintock, 1431 Locust Lane, Clarkston, deck, $2,764.
Travis Hagenah, 1170 Mill Road, Anatone, outbuilding, $9,120.
Travis Hagenah, 1110 Maple St., Clarkston, outbuilding, $6,061.
Rock’n J Properties, 43977 Joseph Creek Road, Anatone, deck, $3,900.
City of Clarkston
Sherri Henry, 533 Morrison St., replace residential windows, $27,103.
Banana Belt, 1202 Bridge St., replace commercial grease interceptor, $8,000.
Sabrina Shropshire, 1115 Eighth St., residential window replacement, $6,606.
Craig Watt and Jill Johnson, 1105 12th St., redoing residential exterior wall and window, $4,200.