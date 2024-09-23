Bunches of blooms

Sarah Tucker, co-owner of Garden and Villa, builds a bouquet from the selection of flowers filling the front space of the flower shop Wednesday ahead of Valentine’s Day in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The colors of roses and other flowers for Valentine’s Day orders fill the frame Wednesday at Garden and Villa in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM