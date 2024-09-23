Business person of the year: Avista’s homegrown CEO

SPOKANE — Avista Corp.’s incoming CEO, Heather Rosentrater, understood she needed help — and a lot of it — the instant she saw that more than 36,000 customers were without natural gas after the rupture of a high pressure transmission line last year near Pullman.

Early on, Rosentrater, who was Avista’s president and chief operating officer at the time, put out a call for mutual aid to other utilities and began to identify Avista employees with skills to assist who could be temporarily reassigned.

“We knew we needed to start reaching out at that moment to alert our peers we were going to be asking for that,” she said.

The decisiveness of Rosentrater and Avista’s team in the crisis minimized the impact of the outage that hit in November 2023, one of the coldest months of the year.

In about a week, natural gas service had been restored to most homes and businesses. With natural gas flowing again, people resumed normal activities such as heating their homes and businesses and taking hot showers.

As impressive as Avista’s response was, the impact of the outage is still lingering. Avista estimates it spent $9.2 million on the emergency. One of the largest expenses was purging the system, repressurizing it and relighting gas appliances for each customer. The process involved long hours of overtime for its own staff and thousands of out-of-state contractors of other utilities.

How much Avista will be reimbursed is an open question. The utility has filed a claim with the insurance provider of the individual who Avista believes hit the line doing work in his field, Rosentrater said.

That challenge is among those Rosentrater is facing as she becomes Avista’s top executive. On Jan. 1, she is replacing CEO Dennis Vermillion, who is retiring from Avista.

The utility is the primary provider of natural gas and electricity in a territory that encompasses almost all of eastern Washington, north central Idaho and northern Idaho, including towns like Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow, Pullman, Orofino and Grangeville.

In Rosentrater’s new role, she’ll be drawing on the comprehensive understanding she’s developed of the technical and financial sides of the business in a 28-year career that she began as an engineer at an Avista subsidiary.

Her rise within Avista and her support of causes like the YWCA are reasons the Lewiston Tribune named Rosentrater its Business Person of the Year.

The selection committee has used the same criteria for the honor since it was first bestowed in 2000, basing it on the talents and principles individuals possess. (See sidebar.)

I talked with Rosentrater about the outage, ongoing issues Avista faces, what she learned in the early part of her career and the future of Avista.

The edited highlights of our conversation are as follows:

Elaine Williams: What has Avista learned about potential solutions to mitigate the disruption if a similar rupture of a natural gas transmission line were to happen in the future?

Heather Rosentrater: We had a whole group look at the issue. We’ve looked at whether it is possible to have a parallel line. The costs are just so significant that it’s unlikely we’d be able to do that. We’ve looked at other options such as compressed natural gas tankers and liquid natural gas tankers and having locations on the system for injection points. It’s challenging because you might be able to support some customers with that kind of solution, but not an entire community. We don’t have a silver bullet.

EW: The threat of wildfires is another concern for Avista, especially because of the remote areas your lines traverse. What are some steps Avista is taking to make its infrastructure less susceptible to wildfires?

HR: We’re replacing some of our wood transmission poles with steel ones. We have a fireproof material we can wrap around the base of wood poles in areas with low grass. In new construction, we generally build the electrical infrastructure underground, including circuits that turn power off and on and help limit the scope of outages. In a high-risk area in southern Spokane County, we’ve moved an existing circuit underground to learn about the costs, process and logistics of doing that. There’s a number of variables like the vegetation and if the soil type is sand or basalt.

EW: In addition to service interruptions because of the natural gas transmission line rupture, wildfires and other reasons, Avista customers have seen rates rise significantly in recent years. Could you talk a little about that?

HR: Equipment prices have risen dramatically. One distribution transformer, for example, serves one to five homes. We have seen the price for those rise by as much as 300% in the last few years. For a single-phase pad mount transformer, the cost in 2020 was $1,711. In 2024, it was $5,562.

EW: Demand for power is growing. What can you share about that?

HR: A ChatGPT search, which is the default on some of our devices, takes 10 times as much energy as a normal Google search. That statistic alone makes it evident why there’s so much more demand for electricity and that going forward there will be significantly more demand.

EW: How could the energy-intensive environment benefit Avista’s customers?

HR: We’re had an increase in inbound inquiries for large load customers, like data centers, as many utilities across the country have. We have a team right now focused on if there would be a way to serve one of those customers and structure it in a way that could actually provide rate relief for existing customers. There’s fixed costs associated with how we run the business and we’re looking at if there are ways to spread those fixed costs over more usage.

EW: Keeping rates as low as possible for customers isn’t the only financial pressure Avista is encountering. Standard & Poor’s, one of two credit rating agencies that rates you, has you on a negative watch. What are some of the reasons?