Business Profile: Strong roots on the Palouse

Art Schultheis’ old-school upbringing with six siblings near Colton developed his affinity for farming.

The children and their parents lived on a farm that the family homesteaded in 1874. The family’s lifestyle, Schultheis said in an email, was structured and frugal.

“Breakfast was required attendance at 6:30 a.m. every day and you had to have your chores done before eating,” he said. “With nine people around the table, it was usually chaos. A gallon of milk and a loaf of bread was needed at every meal. Hamburger was packaged in five-pound packages.”

The family had an abundance of homegrown food prepared by his mom who was a “great cook,” Schultheis said.

The family’s discipline paid big dividends.

“Our parents somehow found a way to put all of us through college,” he said.

Schultheis earned an associate degree in agriculture from Walla Walla Community College. That education, paired with what he learned on the farm as well as through constant research about innovations in agriculture, has enabled Schultheis to earn a stable income from raising crops in an era when farms are getting larger and larger.

The Washington Grain Commission recently appointed Schultheis to represent Barley District 6. His district includes Whitman, Asotin, Garfield, Benton, Columbia, Klickitat, Walla Walla and Yakima counties.

I communicated with Schultheis by email because he spent the first part of this month in Washington, D.C. The edited highlights of our conversation are as follows:

Elaine Williams: Let’s get right to something newsy. The four lower Snake River dams have been in the news lately. What impact would breaching the four lower Snake River dams have on your farm?

Art Schultheis: About 85% of the wheat raised on the Palouse is transported to export markets on the coast via the river barge system. The thought of them being removed is just senseless. The road-and-rail infrastructure we have now are in no way capable of replacing the river barge system. It costs us almost $1 per bushel to transport our wheat from our farm to Portland, Ore., using trucks to the river and the barge to Portland. I have not done the math, but losing the river barge system would have to be close to double the cost of what we have now.

EW: Let’s switch gears and talk about your farm. How did you decide to be part of your family’s farm?

AS: I did not want to work inside all day. I enjoyed working with my hands and watching crops grow. Our farm was not very big. I was lucky enough to be the one to keep up the family tradition. When I finished college, Dad was looking for more help. My three older brothers already had established careers. I worked several off-the-farm jobs, helping Dad the first five years after I came home to supplement our income.

EW: What is your role in the farm?

AS: We are in a transition/succession phase on our farm. My son, Kyle, is taking on more of a role all the time. My role at this point is to mentor the next generation into the management role. My dad passed away six years ago. He was our main parts runner. I have taken over that job, usually going to town a couple days a week for parts.

I am usually in my home office at 4 a.m., starting the day reading the Lewiston Tribune on my computer. I do all the financial record keeping and bill paying. I also file the required U.S. Department of Agriculture paperwork for farm programs and crop insurance policies.

During the winter I go to the farm shop at about 8 a.m. During spring and summer, it’s between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Kyle and I start the day with a meeting, usually 10 to 15 minutes, sometimes longer. We go over the expectations for the day and any marketing plans we might have. This time of year, we are working on equipment in the shop and shipping grain. Right now, we have a combine and a truck that we are working on. I run into town a couple days a week to get parts.

We have one full-time employee, Chris, who is our main truck driver. When he isn’t hauling grain or fertilizer, he works in the shop with us. Once spring hits, I do 95% of the spraying and Kyle does 95% of the seeding. Chris hauls fertilizer and seed to keep our tractors moving. During harvest, I am the combine operator, and Kyle oversees the harvest crew, trucking logistics and binning of the crops. We harvest with our neighbor to be more efficient with our shared labor and equipment. We home store and identity preserve about 80% of our crops in our 13 grain bins.

EW: What role do other family members play in your farm?

AS: When we first started out farming, Sue was a stay-at-home mom and drove combine and truck until Kyle got older. Then she started school bus driving for the school district, which she still does. Kyle came back home to farm in 2018 after teaching high school math for eight years. He brought some great skills in managing employees and the use of spreadsheets for analysis. He oversees the repairs to equipment in the shop and planting planning. He has found some niche markets to replace some of our lost Shepherd’s Grain sales. His wife, Stacie, teaches remotely from home, so she is available in the afternoons for parts running and flagging machinery moves. Their children, Bria and Colin, are just getting to the age where they are starting to help around the farm. My two oldest brothers are retired. Each of them return to the farm for about 10 days at different times during harvest to run truck or bankout wagon.

EW: What’s your highest volume crop?

AS: Wheat, mostly soft white winter, but we also raise some hard, red winter wheat and soft, white spring wheat as well as dark, northern spring wheat and hard white spring wheat when market conditions are right. We also raise malt and food barley, lentils, peas, garbanzo beans, oats, canola and Kentucky bluegrass seed in our crop rotation.

EW: How large is your farm?

AS: It’s 1,150 acres, family owned through several different entities. We also have 950 acres rented from four landlords.