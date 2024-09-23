Call for vendors and memorabilia

Prospective artisan and food vendors can find more information and instructions for applying at lcsc.edu/cah/art-under-the-elms.

Center for Arts & History seeks NAIA World Series memorabilia

Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts & History is seeking Avista NAIA World Series memorabilia for an upcoming baseball exhibit.

Community members who would like to contribute items for the show can fill out a form at lcsc.edu/cah/naialc-state-baseball-exhibit or call (208) 792-2447 through Feb. 28.

— Inland 360