Call for vendors and memorabilia

Art Under the Elms vendor applications due soon
Vendor applications for Lewis-Clark State College’s annual Art Under the Elms are due March 1.
The three-day artisan fair, organized by LCSC’s Center for Arts & History, is set for April 18-20 on the school’s Lewiston campus.
Prospective artisan and food vendors can find more information and instructions for applying at lcsc.edu/cah/art-under-the-elms.
Center for Arts & History seeks NAIA World Series memorabilia
Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts & History is seeking Avista NAIA World Series memorabilia for an upcoming baseball exhibit.
Community members who would like to contribute items for the show can fill out a form at lcsc.edu/cah/naialc-state-baseball-exhibit or call (208) 792-2447 through Feb. 28.
— Inland 360