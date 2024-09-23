Sections
Arts & EntertainmentFebruary 13, 2025

Call for vendors and memorabilia

Inland 360
Members of the 2016 Lewis-Clark State baseball team celebrate beating Faulkner for the Avista NAIA World Series title.
Members of the 2016 Lewis-Clark State baseball team celebrate beating Faulkner for the Avista NAIA World Series title.Lewiston Tribune file photo
Huckleberry cheese curds are pictured at the Brush Creek Creamery booth during the 2024 Art Under the Elms at Lewis-Clark State College.
Huckleberry cheese curds are pictured at the Brush Creek Creamery booth during the 2024 Art Under the Elms at Lewis-Clark State College.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Art Under the Elms vendor applications due soon

Vendor applications for Lewis-Clark State College’s annual Art Under the Elms are due March 1.

The three-day artisan fair, organized by LCSC’s Center for Arts & History, is set for April 18-20 on the school’s Lewiston campus.

Prospective artisan and food vendors can find more information and instructions for applying at lcsc.edu/cah/art-under-the-elms.

Center for Arts & History seeks NAIA World Series memorabilia

Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts & History is seeking Avista NAIA World Series memorabilia for an upcoming baseball exhibit.

Community members who would like to contribute items for the show can fill out a form at lcsc.edu/cah/naialc-state-baseball-exhibit or call (208) 792-2447 through Feb. 28.

— Inland 360

