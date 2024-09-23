Campaign contributions reported in Idaho elections

The Idaho Secretary of State’s website reports all campaign contributions made in races that will be on Tuesday’s general election ballot.

Below are the contributions to races of interest in north central Idaho. The totals include money donated during the primary and general election seasons. All contributions of $500 and more are reported below; smaller donations are reported on the Secretary of State’s website, bit.ly/4hppNhb.

IDAHO DISTRICT 2

Idaho State Senate District 2

Phil Hart, Republican (incumbent) — $14,473 total. Top donors: Senate Republican PAC of Idaho, $1,500; Benewah County Republican Party Central Committee, $1,000; SMC Properties, $1,000; Stefan Gleason, Charlotte, N.C., $1,000; Clearwater County Republican Central Committee, $1,000; Wesley Warren, $1,000; PMI Global Services Inc., $750; Michael Ettner, Kennewick, Wash., $700; Phil Hart, Kellogg, $530; Kalisto Design & Marketing, $526.86; Idaho Automobile Dealers Association AUTOPAC, $500; Troy Stephens, $500; Winning for Idaho, $500; Shoshone County Republican Central Committee, $500; James Clark, $500; John Austin, $500.

Tom Hearn, Democrat — $19,790.65 total. Top donors: Dennis Carter, San Diego, $2,000; Kootenai County Democrats Club, $1,000; Edward Lockwood, Coeur d’Alene, $1,000; John Larse, Aptos, Calif., $1,000; Thomas Hearn, St. Maries, $561.81; Idaho Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, $500; Charlotte Brown, Coeur d’Alene, $500; Donna Schwandt, Coeur d’Alene, $500; James and Sandra Webber, St. Maries, $500; Kathy Hearn, St. Maries, $500; Judyth Hanna, $500; Susan Nipp, $500; Terry Haynes, $500.

Idaho State House District 2A

Heather Scott, Republican (incumbent) — $19,830.43 total. Top donors: Benewah County Republican Central Committee, $1,000 (twice); Daniel Wayman, Sandpoint, $1,000; Doyle Beck, Idaho Falls, $1,000; Charles Hiott, Kootenai, $1,000; Clearwater County Republican Central Committee, $1,000; Val Everhart, Kuna, $750; Paul Mahlow, Hayden, $602.50; Vicki Keen, Boise, $600; Rhino Hunters of the Inland Northwest, $500.

Loree Peery, Democrat — $20,164.90 total. Top donors: Bonner County Democratic Central Committee, $1,000; Bruce Koch, Spirit Lake, $1,000; North Idaho Labor Council, $1,000; Everytown for Gun Safety Action, New York, $1,000; Kootenai County Democrat Pledge Fund, $1,000; United Steel Workers Dist 12, Castle Rock, Colo., $1,000; Dawn Tubbs, Spirit Lake, $650; Althea Sondahl, Spirit Lake, $500; Christy Eugenis, Deschutes County, Ore., $500; Adam Bennett, $500; North Idaho Labor Council, $500.

Idaho State House District 2B

Dale Hawkins, Republican (incumbent) — $20,006.93 total. Top donors: Benewah County Republican Central Committee, $4,000; Brent Regan, Coeur d’Alene, $2,000; Idaho Freedom Caucus PAC, $1,000; Gary Crandall, St. Maries, $1,000; Clearwater County Republican Central Committee, $1,000; Amon Molsee, Elk River, $1,000; Kalisto Design & Marketing, $526.86; Mike Kingsley, Lewiston, $500; Dale Christain, $500; Dean Shick, $500; Beth Halverson, $500; Shoshone County Republican Central Committee, $500; Rhino Hunters of the Inland Northwest, $500; St. Maries Auto and Truck Supply Inc., $500; Jordan Redman, $500.

Tami Holdahl, unaffiliated — $6,154.54 total. Top donors: United Steelworkers District 12, Longview, Wash., $1,000; Thomas Cronin, Coeur d’Alene, $700; Betty Swanson, Troy, $500.

Jennifer Luoma, Libertarian — $0.

IDAHO DISTRICT 6

Idaho State Senate District 6

Dan Foreman, Republican (incumbent) — $19,270.00 total. Top donors: Rich Howard, Bala Cynwyd, Penn., $2,000; Charles Giornesto, St. Maries, $2,000; Stop Idaho RINOs, $1,000; Preserve Idaho Values PAC, $1,000; Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee, $1,000; Idaho Chooses Life, $1,000; Rhino Hunters of the Inland Northwest, $1,000; Convention of States Action, San Diego, $1,000; Lewis County Republican Central Committee, $1,000; Joseph Rich, Bala Synwyd, Penn., $1,000; Doug Okuniewicz, $1,000; Scott Grow, $1,000; Joseph Rich, $1,000; Lewis County Republican Central Committee, $1,000; RAI Services Company, Winston-Salem, N.C., $1,000; Winning for Idaho, $900; United Heritage Insurance Political Action Committee, $500; Rebecca Loomis, Kendrick, $500; Clearview Eye Clinic LTD, Moscow, $500.

Julia Parker, Democrat — $90,709.72 total. Top donors: David Nelson, $1,000; Julia Parker, $1,000; Tim Gresback, $1000; Sarah Nelson, $1,000; Brad Lamm, $1,000; Nels Reese, $1,000; Dulce Kersting-Clark, Boise, $1,000; R. Ross, $1,000; AJ Balukoff, $1,000; Kathleen Heimsch, $1,000; James Daw Ruchti, $1,000; Patrick McGuire, $1,000; Kathryn Pecho, $1,000; Adam Hasinki, $1,000; Patty’s LLC, $1,000; Clearwater Paper, $1,000; Melissa Wintrow, Boise, 1,000; Lauren Necochea, Boise, $1,000; Healthcare Business Ventures, $1,000; Idaho Power Company, $1,000; Idaho Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, $1,000; Nez Perce County Democratic Central Committee, $1,000; Professional Firefighters of Idaho Political Action Committee, $1,000; Kathleen Heimsch, $1,000; Idaho Dairy Industry PAC, $1,000; Ilana Rubel, $1,000; Todd Achilles, $1,000; Natalie MacLachlan, $1,000; Thomas Lamar, $1,000; Patrick McGuire, $1,000; Healthcare Business Ventures INC, $1,000; Idaho Wheat and Barley PAC, $1,000; IDABANKPAC (Idaho Bankers Association), $1,000; Kathryn Pesho, $1,000; Regence, $1,000; Idaho Hospital Association PAC, $1,000; Jacie Jensen, $750; Terry Fletcher, $500; Thomas Alexander, $500; Margrit Von Braun, $500; Jo Ellen and Ronald Force, $500; Idaho State Democratic Party, $500; Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County, $500; Kenton Bird, $500; Kim Jackson, $500; Sandra Kelly for Moscow City Council, $500; Jane Pritchett, $500; Kathleen Warren, $500; Amy Mazur, $500; Deborah Fisher, $500; Jill Dacey, $500; Anne Olden, $500; William Sischo, $500; Victoria Reich, $500; Donna Parks, $500; Idaho State AFL-CIO State PAC, $500; Idaho REALTORS PAC, $500; Monica Church, $500; Chris Mathias, $500.

Idaho State House District 6A

Lori McCann, Republican (incumbent) — $86,405 total. Top donors: Idaho Cattle PAC, $2,000; Clearwater Paper, $2,000; Regenece, $2,000; Rich and Sharon Allen, Scottsdale, Ariz., $2,000; Potlatch Deltic Corp., $2,000; Nezperce Prairie Grass Growers Association, $2,000; Western States Regional Council of Carpenters Legislative Improvement Cmte., Los Angeles, $2,000; St. Luke’s Health Plan Inc., Boise, $1,500; Healthcare Business Ventures Inc., Boise, $1,500; Idaho State AFL-CIO State PAC, $1,250; Lewis County Republican Central Committee, $1,000; Idaho Potato Industry PAC Inc., $1,000; Idaho Hospital Association PAC, $1,000; Idaho Consumer-Owned Utilities Association PAC, $1,000; Clinton Marshall, $1,000; Kimberley Marshall, $1,000; Avista, $1,000; Blair Wilson, $1,000; C.S. Green, $1,000; James and Anne Schoff, $1,000; Professional Firefighters of Idaho Political Action Committee, $1,000; Esto Perpetua PAC, $1,000; Idaho House Republican Caucus, $1,000; Peggy Larsen, $1,000; Richard Larsen, $1,000; BNSF Railway Co., $1,000; Idaho Associated General Contractors PAC, $1,000; Idaho Dairy Industry PAC, $1,000; Intermax Networks, $1,000; Karl Johnson, $1,000; Idaho Committee on Hospitality & Sports, $1,000; Idaho Credit Union Legislative Action Committee, $1,000; Leadership for Idaho PAC, $1,000; Ella Griffith, $950; Stephen and Julie Rice, $750; Idaho Medical Political Action Committee, $750; PMI Global Services Inc., $750; Agriculture and Natural Resource Industry PAC, $650; Charter Communications, $500; Idaho Power Company, $500; Mountain View Hospital LLC, $500; Anheuser Busch, $500; Blue Cross Of Idaho, $500; Idaho Consumer-Owned Utilities Association, $500; Maverik Inc., $500; Ball Ventures LLC, $500; Idaho Cable Broadband Association, $500; Idaho Forest Group, $500; Regence, $500; Simplot, $500; Snake River Sugar Beet Growers, $500; Dean Haagenson, $500; Paul Snider, $500; Robert and Nancy Thiessen, $500; Dan Alsaker, $500; Julie Gramer, $500; Aaron Kramis, $500; Wayne and Jacie Jensen, $500; Jack Winderl, $500; Idaho Dental Political Action Committee, $500; Idaho Wheat and Barley PAC, $500; Idaho Farm Bureau Federation Political Action Committee, $500; Joe and Kelly Hall, $500; IBWDA PAC, $500; UHFG Insurance Political Action Committee, $500; Idaho Soft Drink Association PAC, $500; Altria Client Services LLC, $500; Amalgamated Sugar, $500; PNW PhRMA PAC, $500; K12 Management Inc., $500; Idaho Association of Health Underwriters State PAC, $500; Preserve Idaho Values PAC, $500; Idaho Trial Lawyers Association PAC, $500; IDABANKPAC (Idaho Bankers Association), $500; Stimson Lumber Company, $500; Convention of States Action, $500; John Elsbury, $500; Far West Agribusiness Association, $500.

Trish Carter-Goodheart, Democrat — $15,488 total. Top donors: Archie George, Moscow, $1,395; Idaho Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, $1,000; Nez Perce County Democratic Central Committee, $1,000; Patrick McGuire, Los Angeles, $1,000; Pamela Wildman, Wellington, Fla., $1,000; Jim Kingston, Providence, R.I., $1,000; Robert Stiller, Palm Beach, Fla., $1,000; Nancy Cohn, Ardmore, Penn., $1,000; Mark Headley, $1,000; Melissa Wintrow, $950.

Idaho State House District 6B

Brandon Mitchell, Republican (incumbent) — $40,255 total. Top donors: Dan Schoenberg, Moscow, $1,965; Palouse Properties, Moscow, $1,965; Idaho Farm Bureau Federation Political Action Committee, $1,500; Idaho Chooses Life, $1,500; Avista Corp., $1,500; Idaho House Republican Caucus, $1,000; National Federation of Independent Business Idaho Political Action Committee, Washington, D.C., $1,000; Joe Palmer, Meridian, $1,000; Idaho Automobile Dealers Assn AUTOPAC, $1,000; John Vander Woude, Meridian, $1,000; Idaho Association Of Realtors, $1,000; Lewis County Republican Central Committee, $1,000; Josh Logan Tanner, $1,000; National Federation of Independent Business Idaho Political Action Committee, $1,000; Bennett Lumber Products, $1,000; Mike Moyle, $1,000; Keeping Idaho Idaho, $1,000; Howard S. Rich, $1,000; Karl Johnson, $1,000; Joe Allen Palmer, $1,000; Jason Monks, $1,000; SMC Properties LLC, $1,000; Blue Cross of Idaho, $1,000; Syringa Networks, $750; PMI Global Services, $750; Surgery Partners, $500; Ball Ventures, $500; Reynolds Services Company, $500; Altria Client Services, $500; Mountain View Hospital, $500; Marci Mitchell, $500; United Hertiage, $500; Idaho Forest, $500; Naturopathic Physician’s Association of Idaho, $500; Garth Taylor, $500; ACES of Idaho, $500; St. Luke’s Health Plan Inc., $500; Convention of States Action, $500; Doug Taylor, $500; Prime Therapeutics LLC Employee State PAC, $500; Far West Agribusiness Associaiton, $500.