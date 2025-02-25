Campaign finance law overhaul introduced

BOISE — Lawmakers on Friday introduced two bills that would result in a total overhaul of Idaho’s Sunshine Law on campaign finance and disclosure.

The Sunshine Law, which creates restrictions and disclosure requirements for political funds and lobbyist activities, was approved in a 1974 voter initiative.

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane and House Speaker Mike Moyle told the Idaho Press in January that the unprecedented level of campaign spending in the last election illuminated the need to update those laws.

Moyle and Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, introduced the 40-page House Bill 308 to rewrite the election disclosure and campaign finance laws — largely updating definitions, requiring more frequent and timely reporting, increasing some fines depending on the scale of the expenditure, and increasing contribution limits. A separate 21-page bill, HB 309, was introduced to increase lobbyist reporting requirements.

Campaign finance

The campaign finance bill would increase the limit on individual contributions to a candidate for local and legislative office from $1,000 per election (or $2,000 total for the primary and general election together) to $5,000 per election and creates an exemption on limits to campaign contributions if spending in oppositions hits certain thresholds. Individual contribution limits for statewide official candidates, would go from $5,000 to $10,000 in each election.

Crane said last week that he’s unsure if he’s “comfortable” with that new limit, but the idea was to “give more power to the individual” because PACs can collect and spend an unlimited amount.

McGrane said the current individual contribution limits were set in 1995 and haven’t been updated since.

The bill would also include more timely reporting requirements for independent expenditures — which is spending by a political action committee, done independently from a campaign, to support or oppose a candidate or measure.

Crane, who is chairperson the House State Affairs Committee, told its members last week he intended to hold off on a public hearing on the bill for two weeks to give lawmakers time to review the bill.

“I want to make sure that it percolates,” Crane said. “I’m going to ask our caucus chairman that we are able to discuss this in caucus, I would also ask the minority party to do the same, and during that two-week time period, we would have an opportunity to see if we have got this right.”

Crane said that in his 19 years as a legislator, he’s seen the “monetization of politics” trickle up, and that it “culminated last year” during the primary election.

McGrane told the Idaho Press on Monday that the bill completely restructures the law, because the current code is confusing and difficult for people to find which rules regulate what actions.

The new law is separated into five parts: provisions of general application that defines terms like candidate, electioneering communication, and independent expenditure; candidates; political action committees; other persons required to report; and administration and enforcement.

Some of the changes would clean up the code language — such as putting into code that campaigns need a dedicated bank account that doesn’t commingle campaign contributions with other funds — and would be major shifts to current practices.

One of those changes would create a new exception on contribution limits if enough money is spent in opposition to that candidate. For legislative, judicial and local government races, an aggregate of $50,000 in independent expenditures in opposition to a candidate would trigger the exemption, meaning that candidate would be allowed to accept further contributions to respond.