Campbell wins first PGA Tour title at Mexico Open

VALLARTA, Mexico — Brian Campbell cashed in on a huge break Sunday when his tee shot in a playoff bounced out of the trees and back into play, leading to a birdie on the second extra hole to win the Mexico Open over Aldrich Potgieter.

Campbell, who closed with a 1-under 70 at Vidanta Vallarta, won for the first time since he turned pro a decade ago and the timing could not have been better.

The victory sends him to the Masters, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship, along with five of the $20 million signature events left on the PGA Tour schedule.

“To be in this position is just so unreal,” the 31-year-old Campbell said after calmly holing a birdie putt just inside 4 feet on the 18th green for the win. “I can’t believe it, really.”

Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen finished tied for sixth place at the Mexico Open with a 17-under par. He sank a 95-foot putt on the seventh hole of the Mexico Open’s Round 2 — the longest putt of the 2025 PGA Tour so far. The massive stroke followed a 281-yard drive and led to an eagle 2 on the par 4.

It came a day after Ryan Fox drained a 91-foot, 7-inch putt, which was the longest on the PGA Tour this year.

Campbell and Potgieter, who shot 71, each made a birdie on the 18th in regulation and began the playoff with a par. Returning to the par-5 closing hole for the third time — a big advantage for the 20-year-old South African with his power — Campbell hit low, hard fade toward the out-of-bounds stakes.

But it crashed into the trees and popped back out into the rough. He still was 94 yards behind Potgieter, but at least he had a shot. He hit fairway metal to 68 yards short, and hit a lob wedge that checked up just short of the hole.

“You’ve got to get those breaks sometimes,” Campbell said. “Unfortunately I hit a really bad tee shot there, caught the tree, was able to keep it in play and get ourselves in a good position to get a wedge and keep the pressure on.

“I was just so happy that I was able to kind of stay in it to the end.”

Potgieter twice hit the 18th fairway in the playoff and had a 6-iron for his second shot, and both times he made par. The first time was a hard draw over the green. On the second playoff hole, he was posing over a shot on a perfect line until it came up a foot short and into a bunker.