Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 9, 2024

Candidates tackle health care in Moscow forum

McCann, Parker, Dawes all express concerns on how laws are affecting women

Anthony Kuipers
story image illustation

Three candidates running for Idaho legislative offices reaffirmed their desire to see changes in rural health care, particularly when it comes to women’s health care rights.

District 6 candidates Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, Democrat Julia Parker and Democrat Kathy Dawes spoke about this and other issues during a League of Women Voters of Moscow candidate forum Tuesday night at the Latah County Faigrounds in Moscow. Parker is running against Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, Dawes is running against Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, and McCann is running against Democrat Trish Carter-Goodheart.

Foreman, Trish Carter-Goodheart and Mitchell were invited but did not attend Tuesday’s forum due to other obligations.

McCann, Parker and Dawes all expressed concerns about how health care laws are affecting women and causing a shortage in physicians, particularly OB/GYN doctors.

McCann said she is pro-life but believes there should be certain medical exceptions for women seeking abortions. She said Idaho has lost OB/GYN doctors by the “handsful” because of its abortion laws and is headed toward a health care crisis.

Parker, who is a nurse, said the health care system is broken because the Legislature “keeps sticking their big nose” into the citizens’ medical decisions. She said doctors do not want to work in Idaho for fear of being sued. She wants to revise the abortion ban to at least decriminalize health care workers.

Dawes said the abortion law is causing “devastation” in Idaho’s health care and is an ineffective way to prevent unwanted pregnancies. She also said Senate Bill 1329, which bans minors from receiving health care without parental content, needs to be revised because it falsely assumes all parents are good parents who are going to make the best decisions about their child’s health.

When asked what bills they would introduce in the next Legislative session, their answers covered a range of topics.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

McCann said Idaho is not meeting the demand for large-animal veterinarians, and is “headed for a crisis in that area.” She is working with the University of Idaho and Utah State’s veterinary program to encourage students to go to veterinary school to specialize in large-animal care.

Parker said she wants to help create a more equitable tax system that benefits low-income residents, and plans to eliminate the state’s grocery tax.

Dawes said she wants Idaho to support child care programs and make it easier for parents to enroll in these programs. She said the child care industry is suffering in Idaho, and she is concerned about how this affects families with two working parents.

The three candidates affirmed their support for funding public education, but disapprove of the current funding model that relies on property taxes.

Dawes and Parker stated their support for Proposition 1, which would create a top-four primary and ranked choice voting system. McCann did not take a firm stance, but said she is willing to “listen to the people and make a decision.”

All candidates stated they believe in the separation of church and state.

The candidates were not asked about Foreman’s reported comments in a Sept. 30 candidate forum in Kendrick, where he reportedly told Carter-Goodheart to “go back where you came from” during a discussion about racism in Idaho. Carter-Goodheart is a Lapwai native and a member of the Nez Perce Tribe.

Kuipers can be reached akuipers@dnews.com

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Local NewsOct. 17
Pullman attorneys compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for on-campus coffee stand gains approval from boar...
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy, battery storage or...
Related
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Spooky favorite comes to town
Local NewsOct. 16
Spooky favorite comes to town
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
Local NewsOct. 16
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
Local NewsOct. 16
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
Local NewsOct. 16
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Local NewsOct. 16
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy