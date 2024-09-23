Candy-seekers descend on downtown Moscow

MOSCOW — Moscow’s Main Street shut down on Halloween while it was swarmed by hoards of witches, monsters and superheroes.

Candy-seeking families donned their costumes and took part in the annual Downtown Trick or Treat. Local businesses and organizations set up tables on the sidewalk to hand out sweets, hot dogs, cider and other treats to the public.

A variety of costumes were on display Thursday. Visitors had to be careful not to step on the tail of an alligator or get in the path of a T. rex as they walked down the street.

Though dark clouds were overhead, the rain held off long enough to make for a dry event.

“We’re lucky to have beautiful crisp weather — a nice fall evening,” said Moscow resident Michelle Lange.

Lange was with her 2-year-old daughter Sofie, who was dressed as a unicorn. They were joined by Corinne Reed and her children Soren, 4, and Inneke, 1. They were dressed as a firefighter and bumblebee, respectively.

“They love it,” Reed said about her children. “They’re having a blast. I think (Soren) loves seeing other costumes more than her own.”

Inflatable costumes were popular and stood out among the crowd. The Dukes family came out dressed in inflatable costumes of video game characters and a dinosaur.