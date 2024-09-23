Sections
October 9, 2024

Career expo

The Washington State University Career Expo and Technical Fair hosted 230 employers to meet students and members of the public Tuesday in Pullman.

The Washington State University Career Expo and Technical Fair hosted 230 employers to meet with students and members of the public Tuesday in Pullman. More than 1,800 students attended the in-person event at Beasley Coliseum.
The Washington State University Career Expo and Technical Fair hosted 230 employers to meet with students and members of the public Tuesday in Pullman. More than 1,800 students attended the in-person event at Beasley Coliseum.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Washington State University Career Expo and Technical Fair hosted 230 employers to meet students and members of the public Tuesday in Pullman. More than 1,800 students attended the event at Beasley Coliseum.

