The Washington State University Career Expo and Technical Fair hosted 230 employers to meet students and members of the public Tuesday in Pullman.
Anonymous Author
The Washington State University Career Expo and Technical Fair hosted 230 employers to meet with students and members of the public Tuesday in Pullman. More than 1,800 students attended the in-person event at Beasley Coliseum.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Washington State University Career Expo and Technical Fair hosted 230 employers to meet students and members of the public Tuesday in Pullman. More than 1,800 students attended the event at Beasley Coliseum.