Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
PhotosOctober 9, 2024

Career expo

The Washington State University Career Expo and Technical Fair hosted 230 employers to meet students and members of the public Tuesday in Pullman.

Anonymous Author
The Washington State University Career Expo and Technical Fair hosted 230 employers to meet with students and members of the public Tuesday in Pullman. More than 1,800 students attended the in-person event at Beasley Coliseum.,
The Washington State University Career Expo and Technical Fair hosted 230 employers to meet with students and members of the public Tuesday in Pullman. More than 1,800 students attended the in-person event at Beasley Coliseum.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The Washington State University Career Expo and Technical Fair hosted 230 employers to meet students and members of the public Tuesday in Pullman. More than 1,800 students attended the event at Beasley Coliseum.

Related
Giving a precious gift
PhotosOct. 3
Giving a precious gift
Oath of office
PhotosSep. 28
Oath of office
Two on a log
PhotosSep. 28
Two on a log
Aftermath
PhotosSep. 26
Aftermath
Decisive throw
PhotosFeb. 20
Decisive throw
Crossing country
PhotosJan. 16
Crossing country
Photo: Runner in silhouette
PhotosOct. 10
Photo: Runner in silhouette
Chomper’s bath
PhotosAug. 26
Chomper’s bath
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy