Channeling childhood memories for a totally 2000s look

The 2000s are a time of nostalgia dear to my heart. I was born in 1998, so most of who I am was influenced by this decade (not to be dramatic or anything).

I remember watching shows with my brother and sister like “The Amanda Show,” “Lizzie McGuire” and “Sister, Sister.” When I think of the 2000s, I’m reminded of the bright colors from the “Limited Too” store in the mall and rainbow twist friendship bracelets.

One of the things I haven’t let go of from the decade is the music. The transition from the grunge era to pop and pop punk bands like Linkin Park, Evanescence and The Killers swept across the country, and not only could you watch their music videos on MTV, but you could also digitally download your favorite songs onto your iPod or MP3 player and listen to them anytime you wanted.

I’ve learned from writing this column that beauty trends consistently are influenced by movie stars, singers and other celebrities, and the 2000s were no different. The hot celebrities steering trends at the time included Angelina Jolie, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and the members of Destiny’s Child.

I’ve been looking forward to this era because I’ve been dying to do a makeup look inspired by how I remember Aguilera’s when I was growing up. Recreating her staple bleached blonde hair with pencil-thin eyebrows and dark, shimmery, smoky eye punctuated by a white highlight under the brow? Sign me up.

This is what influenced the face I created for Kayla Loop, of Pullman.

Grab your Uggs and miniskirts, and try this 2000s-themed makeup look at home:

1. The dominant trend for skin in the 2000s was natural and glowy, so grab your favorite tinted moisturizer or CC cream and apply it over your entire face. My favorite right now is the MAC Strobe Dewy Skin Tint.