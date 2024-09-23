Christmas wish list for seniors

In a yearly tradition that spans more than four decades, Lewiston Tribune readers can once more help fulfill the wishes of 239 residents of care centers and adult family homes in the region this holiday season.
Helen Wilks and Ellen Smith, sisters and longtime Lewiston residents, and their families, in cooperation with the Lewiston Tribune, sponsor an annual drive to obtain gifts for residents in need. Wilks’ granddaughter, Natalie (Wilson) Reed, is chairing the drive this year.
They ask Tribune readers to purchase gifts for one or more of these residents for the holidays. This will be the 46th year they have worked on this project.
Anyone wishing to give a gift may select a number and gift from the list below and bring it to the Lewiston Tribune between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. The gifts must be new and must be received at the Tribune no later than 5 p.m. Friday.
The Tribune office is at 505 Capital St. in downtown Lewiston.
Each gift should be wrapped and tagged with the name or initials of the recipient, the recipient’s number and the item enclosed. A separate tag should include the recipient’s name, number and the donor’s name. Wilks estimates every person on the wish list receives at least five gifts.
The Wilks and Smith families will pick up the gifts from the Tribune and organize them in space donated by Echo Hills Church in Lewiston. They then will deliver them to the various residences before Christmas so staff can distribute them to the recipients.
———
1. Helen S. (F) — long-sleeved T-shirt (3X), Native American-themed sweatshirts (3X), Native American-themed winter coat (3X), Coloring Club books (native, animals, butterflies), Native American-themed backpack.
2. Deb L. (F) — Command strips and hooks, body lotion (dry skin formula), hair accessories (ponytail holders, clips, pretty hair pins), postage stamps, box of envelopes, backpack, sewing kit, folders.
3. Chris D. (F) — perfume/cologne (no fruit scents), small soft blanket, postage stamps, microwave macaroni and cheese, teriyaki bowls (just add water), Velveeta slices, Top Ramen soup cups, pastel color pencils, magnets, hair ties, backpack, jacket (navy blue, 4X).
4. Heidi S. (F) — dragonfly-themed items, Dr. Pepper, Walmart gift cards.
5. Terri B. (F) — Winnie the Pooh shirt/sweatshirt (2X), moose, children’s talking books and player.
6. Randy M. (M) — ceramics, paint brushes, paint for ceramics, door organizer.
7. Rich B. (M) — word search puzzles, Carhartt T-shirts and sweatshirts (2X, not white), handheld radio.
8. Don T. (M) — bowling ball bag with wheels, audio Bible (King James version), moccasins (9), easy craft kits, easy wood model race car kits, long-sleeved shirts (M), zip-up sweatshirt (M, Toyota-themed).
9. Gary C. (M) — popcorn tin, flannels (2X), Pepsi, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, mixed nuts, box of chocolates to share with his sisters.
10. Denny M. (M) — Pepsi, Hostess Snack Size Fruit Pies (apple), sweatpants/jeggings (L).
11. Glenn (M) — Peanut Butter M&M’s, memory foam seat pillow.
12. Ken (M) — closed-back slippers (easy to slip on, 8½), electric razor.
13. Mike H. (M) — bread apron, Amazon gift card, electronic card games, novels.
14. Meg S. (F) — ice cream (coffee, chocolate), coloring books, coloring accessories, closed-back slippers (10, not insulated).
15. Lori T. (F) — Chanel No. 5 perfume.
16. Sue H. (F) — pants (12-14), long-sleeved shirts (L), sweatshirt (L, blue or red), Jergens lotion.
17. Suzie S. (F) — leggings (L), shirts (M), dresses (L), ladies electric face razor, hair accessories and products.
18. Marlene B. (F) — earrings, necklace, perfume or body spray, zip-up sweatshirts (4XL), socks (4XL), leggings (5XL, black), Mtn Dew, novels, gift card for prescription eyeglasses.
19. Hank (M) — jar of chocolates, Coke, Wrangler long-sleeved button-up western shirts (XL).
20. (M) Brad — iPad for music, Apple gift card for iTunes, warm sweatpants (XL), sweatshirts (XL), coat (XL).
21. Mike K. (M) — grooming accessories, electric hand warmers, arc electric lighter (windproof, frameless, USB rechargeable), candy bars, Pepsi.
22. Pat B. (F) — cardigan sweater, medicated hand lotion, perfume/cologne, postage stamps, three rolls scotch tape, yellow highlighters, small soft blanket, 10 folders, old-fashioned chocolate fudge, three notebooks (8½x11, 70 sheets, college rule).
23. Frank G. (M) — lifelike companion dog, electric razor with nose hair trimmer.
24. Ron G. (M) — chocolates (Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, KitKat), lifelike companion animal, memory foam seat/wheelchair pillow.
25. Bill G. (M) — long- and short-sleeved shirts (XL), pants (XL), electric razor.
26. Gary W. (M) — 1960s-’70s muscle car-themed items (1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1), baseball cap, sweatshirts (L).
27. James R. (M) — calendar planner, cologne, basketball shorts (snap-away style for amputees, 3X).
28. Von H. (F) — fleece vest (not puffy), nonskid decorative socks, bird-themed window suncatcher, bird- or horse-themed items.
29. Robin (M) — T-shirts (hot rod-themed, 3X), sweatpants (3X), Rolo wrapped candy, Russell Stover candies.
30. Linda N. (F) — word search puzzles, pens, lifelike companion animal.
31. Linda H. (F) — gowns (2X), stretch leggings/jeggings (3X), semi-cured gel nail strips, light pen for curing nails.
32. Ginger (F) — pants/leggings (M), V-neck shirts (M), long-sleeved shirts (M), jacket (M), socks, hair ties.
33. Karen S. (F) — funny T-shirts (3X), jeggings/sweatpants (3X), hair styling products, semicured gel nail sets and curing light pen.
34. Don R. (M) — Prismacolor pencils.
35. Tim D. (M) — Play Station 5 items (games, gift cards and credit), Amazon gift card, sweatshirt (5XL), pants (5XL).
36. Sue T. (F) — new novels/books, reading glasses (2.0 strength).
37. John K. (M) — gift card (dinner for two) to Ernie’s Steakhouse.
38. Paul (M) — mail opener, Walmart gift card, Christmas tree.
39. Jim D. (M) — Stetson aftershave, gift card, T-shirts (3XL), Netflix annual subscription
40. Chris K. (M) — Prismacolor pencils (36), blender pencils, USB adaptors (four-pack).
41. Helen C. (F) — arthritis gloves (L), soft button-up jacket (2X), battery-operated pencil sharpener, AFMAT Electric Sharpener for colored pencils from Amazon, diabetic socks (9-11).
42. Glenn S. (M) — beanie hat, sweatpants (M).
43. Bryan M. (M) — color wheel, gel refills for pens, coloring books.
44. Janine N. (F) — cardinal bird-themed items, gift card for manicures.
45. S.A. (F) — Japanese food and snacks, Prismacolor pencils, Japanese-themed coloring books.
46. Naimoa H. (F) — hand-warmer gloves, coloring books (birds, mystical creatures, landscapes).
47. Larry S. (M) — jeggings/sweatpants (2X), sweatshirts (L), smoking accessories, novels.
48. Junice K. (F) — Comfrt Tranquil sweatshirt and sweatpant set (L), journals and accessories.
49. David N. (M) — lifelike companion animal, handheld AM/FM radio, sweatshirt (L, blue), sweatpants/jeggings (L).
50. Lila R. (F) — 2025 calendar, sweatpants (M), body lotion, mixed chocolates, chips variety pack.
51. Terry H. (M) — assorted chocolates, jeans (34x30), sweatpants (L), shirts with pockets (L), knee-high socks, Head and Shoulders shampoo, gloves, Thermos mug.
52. Francis B. (F) — art supplies, Thermos mug, Mickey Mouse-themed pajamas (3X), women’s boxer-style underwear (2X), sketch pad, gel pens, muscle shirts (3X), tennis shoes (8W), popcorn tin, button-up blouse (4X), hair accessories.
53. Leo (M) — cassette tape recorder, music tapes, headphones, sweatpants (XL), dress shirt (2XL), Diet Pepsi, chips variety pack, nacho cheese, electric razor.
54. Chris D. (F) — sweater (2X), sweatpants (2X), Paul Mitchell shampoo, headphones, hats, cookies, Diet Coke.
55. Don W. (M) — sweatspants (3X tall), T-shirts (not white), (3X), shampoo, Diet Pepsi, men’s coloring book, potato chips (sour cream and onion, french onion), cheese dip, chocolate wafers, electric razor, mixed chocolates.
56. Hal C. (M) — slippers (11W), mixed nuts, zero sugar 7UP, Smartfood white cheddar popcorn, sweatpants (XL), shirts (4X), Oreo cookies, Idaho Spud candy bars.
57. J.A. (M) — soft blanket, shirts (2X), pants with buttons on the side (2X), assorted chocolates, PenPad electronic scratch pad, electric razor, puzzle book, Cow Tales candy, hot cocoa mix.
58. Cowboy (M) — shirts (3X), sweatpants (3X), cologne, lotion, spray deodorant, flannel jacket (4X), electric razor, nature sound machine, gloves, pudding
59. Reggy (M) — electric razor, sweatpants (XL), shirts (3X), assorted chocolates, cologne, deodorant, cookies, blanket.
60. Ed H. (M) — electric razor, jeans (34x32), shirts (XL), pudding, cologne.
61. Lynnette (F) — mixed nuts, fuzzy socks, leg warmers, long socks, dress (2X), Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
62. Sandy (F) — sweet tea (12-pack cans), sweatpants (2X), hair accessories, socks, blouses (3X), sound machine, pajamas (3X), cookies, coloring book, fidget blanket.
63. Deb (F) — sweatpants (XL), blouses (3X), hair accessories, socks, perfume, spray deodorant spray, sound machine, radio.
64. Betty M. (F) — Diet Pepsi, Diet Coke, instant coffee (decaf), shirts (4X), sweatpants (3X), hair accessories, sweater (4X), perfume, bracelet, Hershey’s candy, popcorn.
65. Brian (M) — classic model cars, sweatpants (L), shirts with pockets (M), socks, shirts (L), building art kits, Cheetos, cookies, electric razor, mixed chocolates.
66. Ken O. (M) — model classic cars, shirts (M), sweatpants (M), electric razor, mystery books, cookies, Hershey’s candy.
67. Mary B. (F) — scarf, milk chocolate, necklace, perfume, sweater (XL), pretty stationery (paper and envelopes) for letter-writing, sweatpants (XL), gloves, hand lotion, chocolates.
68. Steve (M) — shirts (5X tall), shorts (4X), Diet Pepsi, Seattle Seahawks décor, sweatpants (4X), Grinch-themed pajamas (5X), electric razor, watch.
69. Tom D. (M) — watch, Hershey’s Nuggets dark chocolate, popcorn, hand-held radio, headphones, Pure Protein Puffs, mixed nuts, beard trimmer, nightlight, cookies.
70. Sondra R. (F) — scarf, shampoo, conditioner, socks (loose around the ankle), around-the-neck phone holder, fudge, thermal undershirt (3X), elastic-waist stretch pants (3X petite), knee-high sweatpants (3X), blouses (3X), Blue Diamond almonds, sugar-free candy, Shasta soda (sugar-free orange), eggnog, large-print puzzle books.
71. Joanne (F) — socks, perfume, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, nail accessories, hair ties, blouses (2XL), Crocs (8W), bracelet, Cheeto Puffs, pajamas (XL), Coke.
72. Toni C. (F) — gel pens, socks, adult coloring books, fruit snacks, craft supplies, fine tip Sharpies, pants/blouses (6X), peppermint hot chocolate, art supplies, paint-by-number kits, water flavor enhancers, sugar-free chocolate, nail accessories, hair accessories.
73. Earl C. (M) — long-sleeved shirts, (5X), sweatpants (5X), gel pens, electric razor, coloring book, chocolate (no nuts), Diet Dr. Pepper, peppermint hot chocolate, sculptures to paint.
74. Janet M. (F) — shirts (XL), pants (14), Gatorade, white shoes (7), nature sound machine, sweatpants (XL), cookies.
75. Jeffery (M) — thin-point Magic Markers, sketch books, chocolate, juice, jeans (32x32), shirts (L), sweatpants (L), pajamas (M).
76. Lisa (F) — body wash, hat, perfume, blouses (XL), socks (not white).
77. Penny (F) — bell-bottom slacks (16), Tootsie Rolls, slippers (7½), 2024 planner, pens, zip-up jacket (3X), sun dancer figures for window, blouses (3X), Hershey’s chocolate.
78. Frances H. (F) — blouses (3X), art supplies, lotion, perfume, body wash.
79. John (M) — radio, assorted chocolates, art supplies, cologne, body wash.
80. Rita (F) — art supplies, lotion, perfume, shirts (XL), pants (XL), pajamas (XL), shoes (9).
81. Jessie M. (F) — blouses (S), sweatpants (S), hair clips, lotion, perfume, blanket.
82. Ken (M) — boxers (XL), shoes (11W), zip-up hoodie (4X), jeans (46x40), sweatpants (3X), barbecue potato chips, Arizona green tea, dog treats.
83. Donna P. (F) — vanilla body spray, cheese puffs, strawberry hard candy, popcorn, Sprite.
84. Todd (M) — train set, sweatshirt (2X), sweatpants (XL), shirts (XL), cookies, gloves, hat, handheld radio, electric razor.
85. Tina (F) — electric razor, Cheeto Puffs, teddy bear, radio, sound machine, large-print Bible, blouses (2X), sweatpants (2X), pajamas (2X), hair clips, chocolate chip cookies.
86. Marks (M) — caramel Fiddle Faddle, shirts (L), sweatpants (L), Pepsi, electric razor.
87. Don (M) — socks, carmel corn, Cherry Coke, anime coloring books, U.S. Army veteran blanket, colored pencils.
88. Gary F. (M) — Pringles (sour cream and onion), electric razor, Old Testament audio Bible, caramel popcorn, old scripture coloring book, Hershey’s Kisses, pencil sharpener.
89. Wilma (F) — variety pack chips, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, socks, nightgown (L), lotion, perfume, sound machine.
90. Lorrie D. (F) — Mtn Dew, dog treats, chocolate (no nuts), sweatpants (L), plain shirts (L).
91. Roy (M) — shoes (15W), gloves, Sunny D juice, sweatpants (2X tall), shirts (2X tall), zip-up jacket (2X), blanket, socks.
92. R.R. (M) — large-print mixed puzzle book, V8 vegetable juice, mystery books, sweatpants (L), shirts (L).
93. Walter (M) — long-sleeved T-shirt (L), sweatpants (L), fidget blanket, sound machine, electric razor, cookies, spray deodorant, soft chocolates.
94. Brad (M) — Diet Pepsi, crunchy Cheetos, shirts (4X), sweatpants (4X), body wash, spray deoderant, electric razor.
95. Tim J. (M) — assorted chocolate, pants (38x30), sweatpants (L tall), shirts (L), blanket.
96. Jan J. (F) — sound machine, nightgown (3X), Ice Cubes gum, fingernail polish, lipstick, fuzzy socks, body spray.
97. John (M) — flannel button-up shirts (3X), sweatpants (2X), assorted chocolates, radio, electric razor, pajamas (2X).
98. Lawnie (F) — blouses (3X), pajama sets (3X), sweatpants (3X), coloring book, gel pens, assorted chocolates, Gatorade, variety pack chips, radio, sound machine.
99. P.R. (F) — pajama set (M), blouses (M), assorted chocolates, hair accessories, blanket.
100. Lorrie W. (F) — nightgowns (3X), blouses (3X), sweatpants (3X), assorted chocolates, perfume, necklace, lotion, sound machine, popcorn tin.
101. Michelle (F) — blouses (2X), pants (XL), sound machine, sugar-free candy, hair accessories, lotion, perfume, gloves, blanket.
102. Kim (F) — Starbucks mocha coffee, blouses (XL), pants (XL), pajamas (XL), handheld radio, art supplies, jacket (XL), mixed chocolates, cookies, gloves, warm hat, purse for walker.
103. Guy (M) — shirts (3X), sweatpants (3X), watch, electric razor, assorted chocolates, cologne, zip-up jacket (3X), radio.
104. Joshua D. (M) — shirts (XL), sweatpants (XL), jacket (XL), socks, gloves, warm hat, mixed chocolates (no nuts), variety pack chips, hand-held radio, word search puzzles, men’s necklace chain.
105. Micheal (M) — art supplies, sketch pad, shirts (L), sweatpants (L), winter jacket (L), gloves, large-print word search puzzles, assorted chocolates, Christmas snow globe, slippers (L), socks, electric razor.
106. Gary D. (M) — shirts (4X), sweatpants (3X), assorted chocolates, mixed popcorn, assorted Little Debbie snack cakes, radio, crossword puzzles, socks, cologne.
107. Shirla (F) — blouses (XL), pajamas (XL), sweatpants (XL), mixed chocolates, blanket, perfume, lotion, radio, word search puzzles, snow globe.
108. Janice N. (F) — shirts (S), sweatpants (S), pajamas (S), assorted chocolates, variety pack chips, radio, sound machine, perfume, lotion, hair accessories, blanket, snow globe.
109. Cherrie M. (F) — sugar-free candy, blanket, snow globe, Diet Pepsi, blouses (L), sweatpants (L), pajamas (L), radio, word search puzzles, art supplies, perfume, lotion, pretty necklace.
110. Beulah S. (F) — Christian novels, tissues, Chex Mix.
111. Bernice S. (F) — fuzzy socks, leggings (L), Chapstick.
112. Middy V. (F) — fuzzy socks, 7UP, Chapstick, hairbrush.
113. Mary H. (F) — leggings (S/M), fuzzy socks, fidget items.
114. Carol A. (F) — organic deodorant, raisins, hair comb clips, Dr. Pepper.
115. Ken M. (M) — shaving accessories, chocolate candy, unscented lotion, popcorn tin.
116. Eve S. (F) — fuzzy socks, Bath & Body Works products, popcorn tin, pajamas set (L).
117. Becky D. (F) — fidget items, fuzzy socks, Bath & Body Works products.
118. Kay M. (F) — hazelnut coffee creamer, root beer, hair ties.
119. Carol W. (F) — leggings or jeggings (S/M), fuzzy socks, nightgown (S).
120. Pat D. (F) — tissues, chocolate candy, perfume, lotion.
121. Sue E. (F) — quilt, Bath & Body Works products, pajamas set (L).
122. Sharron M. (F) — long-sleeved or T-shirts (L), Mickey Mouse-themed items, tissues, comb.
123. Ed G. (M) — white socks, house slippers (10), Brut deodorant, men’s cologne, Diet Pepsi (12-pack).
124. Rudy P. (M) — deodorant, pens, tissues.
125. Jerry L. (M) — Nacho Cheese Doritos, Chips Ahoy cookies, hunting ballcap.
126. Flo M. (F) — tissues, teddy bear, Bath & Body Works products.
127. Sally R. (F) — plush blanket, tissues, fuzzy socks, cozy items.
128. Barbara F. (F) — long-sleeved nightgowns (3X), perfume, salon disposable rubber gloves (S).
129. Kent D. (M) — Pepsi, popcorn, wallet, Dallas Cowboys shirt or hat.
130. Cleve R. (M) — all-cotton underwear leggings (32 waist), caramel popcorn, shrink-to-fit Levis (34x36).
131. Rodney R. (M) — chocolates, flavored-water powder, tissues.
132. Marie G. (F) — winter coat (4X), pullover hoodie (4X), over-the-ankle socks, stretch jeans with four pockets (3X/26).
133. Todd H. (M) — cookies, jigsaw puzzles (100 pieces or fewer), cartoon-themed socks.
134. Dawna M. (F) — house slippers (9), perfume, emery boards.
135. Ryan N. (M) — gummy worms, Pepsi, Folgers instant coffee.
136. David S. (M) — Coca-Cola.
137. Heather (F) — Sketch pad, charcoal pencil, men’s sweatpants (XL), hoodie sweatshirt (XL), analog wristwatch, raspberry or peach tea, Twinkies.
138. Rebecca (F) — dark chocolate, Dr. Pepper, mittens (black), analog wristwatch, paint desk/art sketch table, “ped” ankle socks (black), hoodie (2X, black), watercolor pad and brushes.
139. Sarah (F) — Milky Way candy bars, sweet tea, sweater dress (2X), hoodie (3X, purple), pajama set (2X), winter coat (2X), sweats outfit (2X, purple), ceramics, paints, brushes.
140. Alex (M) — meat/cheese/cracker gift set, Diet Mtn Dew, slippers (10), bathrobe (4X), sweatpants (3X), word search puzzles, pens, ankle socks, tennis shoes (12).
141. Arvid (M) — popcorn tin, Pepsi, digital watch, warm winter gloves, robe (XL), leather craft kit, dice (not white), digital alarm clock.
142. Chuck O. (M) — Little Debbie Snack Cakes, instant hot cocoa, winter coat (XL), sweatpants (L), sweatshirt (L), warm gloves, digital watch, bathrobe (XL).
143. Eric L. (M) — sweatshirt (2X tall, dark blue or black), sweatpants (2X tall, dark blue or black), Pepsi, mixed chocolates, white shoes (13).
144. Kevin (M) — Polident, Fixodent, body wash, flannel shirt (6X), red licorice, Vanilla Coke, hoop earrings, yarn.
145. Eric M. (M) — Old Spice deodorant, Pantene conditioner, winter coat (2X), variety of card games, Polo cologne, sandals (11), Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, 2025 calendar.
146. Larry (M) — popcorn tin, orange Gatorade, large warm fuzzy blanket, sweatpants (2X), warm slippers (10), oversized bath towel and washcloth, hunting and fishing magazines.
147. Mat (M) — beef jerky, powdered drink mixes, sweatpants (M), heavy winter stocking cap, Van Halen CD, Iron Maiden CD, heavy comforter or quilt (twin).
148. Mike J. (M) — Snickers candy bars, Cetaphil lotion, Scotch tape, Wite Out correction fluid, sketch pad, water color pencils, ankle socks, white tennis shoes (10), Mtn Dew.
149. Rick (M) — blue Gatorade, Jolly Ranchers, knee-high socks, carpenter jeans (44x30), art pencils, regular sketch pads, set of darts, 1980s rock CDs.
150. Chuck T. (M) — Top Ramen (beef flavor), Mtn Dew, analog watch, jeans (32x32), flannel shirt (L), soft rock CDs (1980s and ’90s).
151. Mike C. (M) — warm winter hat, tube socks (dark colors), Rubik’s Cube, hacky sack, sweatpants (XL), Vanilla Coke, Chili Cheese Fritos.
152. Marge (F) — yarn, 2025 calendar, microwave popcorn, crew socks, warm fluffy blanket, fishing tackle (hooks, bobbers, sinkers, line).
153. Kassay (F) — warm coat (L), snow boots (8), instant hot cocoa, peanut brittle, bead kits with string, 2025 cat calendar.
154. Doborah (F) — winter boots (11/11½), sketch pad, charcoal pencils, comforter set (twin, cream), instant apple cider or cocoa, microwave popcorn.
155. Racheal H. (F) — men’s coat (4X black), coloring books, colored pencils, nail polish, nail polish remover, mixed chocolates.
156. Niki (F) — slippers (7/8), pillow, neutral eye shadow, sweet tea, Goldfish crackers.
157. Ernestine (F) — wool crew socks, longjohns (5X), basketball, tropical trail mix, 2025 puppies calendar, yarn.
158. David B. (M) — winter coat (XL tall), sweatpants (XL), velvet coloring pictures, instant cocoa or apple cider, chocolate-covered cherries.
159. Nick (M) — camouflage jacket (XL), beanie, gloves, wool socks, children’s DVDs (PG), children’s picture book about bugs, rubber snake, fake spider, instant cocoa, chocolate-covered cherries.
160. Andy (M) — Velcro-closure winter boots (10½ black), Rolling Stone CD, digital watch with large numbers, French vanilla creamer, oatmeal cream pies.
161. Rafael (M) — wool socks, Seahawks or Yankees hoodie (M), beads of any kind to make necklaces, Yankees or Seahawks comforter set (twin), apple juice, Twinkies.
162. Colt (M) — relaxed-fit jeans (42x32), shirt (4X), basketball, set of darts, Axe body spray set, Diet Pepsi, popcorn tin.
163. Brandon (M) — winter coat (3X), jeans (30x32), instant cocoa, flower or vegetable seeds for planting, Chex Mix, football cards.
164. David D. (M) — wool socks, sweatpants (3X black), pajama pants (3X), warm gloves, winter boots (11), velvet coloring pages, root beer.
165. Lawrence (M) — winter boots (12, black), sweatpants (L, black), set of darts, instant hot cocoa, Axe Kilo body wash, digital watch.
166. Fran (F) — Jessica Simpson perfume, comforter set (twin, red/black), dominos, Yahtzee, instant cocoa, chocolate-covered cherries.
167. Jonathan (M) — winter coat (4X, black), sweatpants (L, black), sweatshirts (4X, black), longjohns (XL, black), USB C charger, slippers (12, black), root beer, powdered doughnuts.
168. Jamie (M) — Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies, sweatpants (XL), T-shirts (2X, white), root beer, Def Leppard T-shirt (2X).
169. Angela (F) — men’s crew socks (dark), sports bras (L), men’s jeans (42x30), men’s pajama pants (XL), Slim Jims, Yahtzee.
170. Kanin (M) — boxers (XL), long-sleeved shirts (4X tall), Mtn Dew, peppered jerky, Bluetooth speaker.
171. Chrystal (F) — T-shirts (XL, black), sweatpants (L, black), Tommy Girl perfume, silver analog watch, gel pens, paper, mango Snapple, Funyuns.
172. Debra (F) — leggings (XL, blue, black, dark green), Bath & Body Works Dark Kiss lotion, large gray purse, winter boots (11), butterfly-making kit, Diet Coke, tub of cheese balls.
173. Cameron (M) — ankle socks (14), briefs (2X, not white), tennis shoes (14), Seattle Seahawks bed set (twin), Seahawks magazines or playing cards, Mtn Dew, mixed chocolates.
174. Therese (F) — alarm clock, AA batteries, long winter coat (L, pink), hoodie (L, white), earbuds, make up kits, eyeshadow palette, coconut water, chocolate-covered cherries.
175. Glenn (M) — shoes (13), hair scrunchies, Axe deodorant set, winter coat (5X), hat, gloves, scarf, Diet Coke, jerky.
176. James (M) — T-shirts (3X), Old Spice shampoo set, Matchbox cars, writing pens, Nike shoes (10½ black or white), Pepsi, beef jerky.
177. David (M) — pajamas (3X), car pictures for walls, colored pencils, playing cards, bed-in-a-bag comforter set (twin, dark green), Ruby Red Squirt, chocolate pudding.
178. Ken (M) — Polo cologne, Axe gift set, thermal crew socks (black), meditation study guide, pajama pants (XL), bed-in-a-bag comforter set (twin, dark brown), Mtn Dew, hot sauce gift set.
179. Danny (M) — Converse high tops (12, black), light-up alarm clock with large numbers, sleeping bag, Nickelback CD collection, Gatorade, pork rinds.
180. Ben (M) — Carhartt coat (2X, black), Axe bodywash kit, skull necklace, strawberry-kiwi soda, canned smoked oysters, CD boombox.
181. Jenny (F) — wet/dry women’s electric razor, vanilla bean lotion, Bath & Body Works lip gloss and Mentha Shimmer lip tint, variety of greeting cards, cranberry juice, box of mixed chocolates.
182. Dan M. (M) — sweatshirt (3X, blue), sweatpants (XL, blue), dice (not white), Kenny Rogers or The Chicks CDs, Sprite, Milky Way candy bars.
183. Jared (M) — Bearpaw boots (10, black), hoodie (XL, dark color), Bluetooth headphones, large stuffed unicorn, set of darts, Mtn Dew, mixed bag of chocolate candy bars.
184. Johanna (F) — Bath & Body Works lotion, robe (L), slippers (6/7), crochet needles, yarn, stationary kit, CD player, alarm clock, cranberry juice, Raisin Bran cereal.
185. Susan (F) — ankle and wrist weights, Folgers instant coffee, 2025 calendar, box of truffles, alarm clock radio, popcorn tin, yarn.
186. Bonnie (F) — winter coat (3X), sweater (2X), bed-in-a-bag comforter set (twin, blue), analog wristwatch with stretch band, Hawaiian Punch juice, medjool dates.
187. Chris (M) — button-down short-sleeved shirts (2X), belt (46), wooden train set, wood crafts for painting, deep pocket sheet set any color (twin), Gatorade, summer sausage.
188. Cindy (F) — winter coat (2X), warm ankle socks, briefs (8), yarn, root beer, Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies, set of Sharpies (various colors).
189. Gerald (M) — briefs (36, not white), winter boots (11), religious magazines, framed picture of Jesus to hang on wall, Dr. Pepper, 2025 calendar.
190. Don (M) — western or flannel button- or snap-down shirts (XL), warm slippers (9), root beer, 2025 calendar, mixed bag of Hershey bars.
191. Margaret (F) — hoodie (2X), pants with elastic waist (XL), warm throw blanket, bathrobe (3X), 7UP, meat-and-cheese gift box.
192. Jerry (M) — jeans (38x36), coat (2X), set of darts, caffeine-free soda, microwave macaroni and cheese.
193. Dale (M) — winter hat, winter gloves, electric razor, Gatorade, Chewy Chips Ahoy, 2025 calendar, fishing tackle (hooks, sinkers, bobbers).
194. Fran (F) — winter coat (3X), sweatshirt (2X), leggings (3X), gel pens, diamond art craft kit, adult coloring books, yarn, Mtn Dew, Hershey bar, gummy candy.
195. Verna (F) — shoes (8), winter boots (8), warm coat (L), warm blanket, crochet hooks, yarn, beads and string, Chewy Chips Ahoy.
196. Mitchel (M) — slip-on shoes (10), warm coat (3X), dice games, set of darts, warm quilt (twin), flannel sheets set (twin), Pepsi, ramen noodles (pork flavored).
197. Dean (M) — all-in-one electric beard trimmer/razor, Carhartt hoodie (3X), “Deathworld” trilogy of novels by Harry Harrison, Pepsi, Ritz Peanut Butter Crackers.
198. Wayne (M) — electric razor, warm blanket (twin), writing tablet and pens, comforter (twin, black), mirror to hang on wall, Gatorade, tub of cheeseballs.
199. Williams (M) — shoes (11 extra wide), notebook and pens, large-print Bible, instant cocoa, tub of cheeseballs.
200. Alan (M) — winter coat (2X), hat, gloves, JBL Bluetooth speaker, Propel water, pizza-flavored Pringles, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints picture for wall.
201. Nick (M) — crew socks (black), tennis shoes (12), pool cue, set of darts, cream soda, teriyaki jerky.
202. Annette (F) — Dove body wash, Garnier Fructis shampoo and conditioner, Tang, feather pillow, Fig Newtons.
203. Walter (M) — boxers (L), Legos set, digital clock radio, root beer, tub of cheeseballs, 2025 calendar.
204. Kyle (M) — loose-fit jeans (33x32), T-shirts (L), twin bed-in-a-bag (twin, dark color), radio alarm clock, pool cue, Coke, microwave macaroni and cheese.
205. Jentzen (F) — Dove shampoo and conditioner, Sharpies (various colors), adult coloring books, Brittney Spears body spray, Bath & Body Works lotion, Sprite, Almond Roca.
206. David A. (M) — Old Spice body wash, shampoo and conditioner, baseball memorabilia of any kind, Versace cologne for men, Pepsi, jalapeno cheese dip.
207. Cherish (F) — elastic waist jeans (2X), bra (46DD), paint-by-numbers kit, beads and string, pajamas (2X), boots (9), 7UP, summer sausage-and-cheese gift set.
208. Tracy (M) — flannel shirt (3X), Carhartt-style coat (3X), leather gloves, flavored water packets, notebook, pens, mixed bag of Hershey bars.
209. Sheldon (M) — winter coat (4X), shoes (9), shirt (3X), sweatpants (3X), Legos sets, wooden jigsaw puzzle, small craft models that can be built and painted, A&W root beer, Nacho Cheese Doritos.
210. Charlie (M) — briefs (L), Ivory bar soap, notebook and pens, set of darts, heavy flannel shirt (XL), digital alarm clock, Diet Pepsi, summer sausage.
211. Sierra (F) — hoodie (3X), leggings (3X), crew socks (not white), shoes (10), foot bath with soaking salts, nail polish, notebook and pens, peppermint patties.
212. Josh (M) — Axe body wash and body spray, men’s shampoo and conditioner, sweatpants (L), pajama pants (L), over-ear Bluetooth headphones, dice (not white), Mtn Dew, peanut butter M&M’s.
213. Michael (M) — longjohns (3X), beanie hat (black), drawing pad, charcoal pencils, 3-in-1 men’s body wash, AC/DC CDs, Mtn Dew, microwave macaroni and cheese.
214. J.P. (M) — sweatpants (L), briefs (L, not white), long-sleeved T-shirt (XL), word search puzzles, writing pens, digital alarm clock, root beer, peanut M&M’s, top ramen (chicken flavored).
215. Darik (M) — jeans (38x32), belt (40), Axe body spray, Nickelback CD, 20x30 drawing/sketch paper, watercolors, Mtn Dew, spicy jerky.
216. Doug (M) — sweatshirt or flannel shirt (2X), beanie hat and glove set, notebook and writing pens, 7UP, variety popcorn tin.
217. Tyler (M) — Axe body wash set and deodorant, notebook and writing pens, bed-in-a-bag set (twin, black), Coke, microwave macaroni and cheese.
218. Vanessa (F) — slip-on sandals (10), crew socks, red backpack, western-style button-up shirt (3X), paint-by-numbers kit, cream soda, chocolate-covered cherries.
219. Carl (M) — belt (36), Levi’s 501 jeans (34x32), slip-on shoes (10), flannel shirt (M), sweatpants (M), 7UP, tub of cheeseballs.
220. Jeff (M) — crew socks (dark colors), sweatpants (XL, dark colors), Carhartt-style coat (3X tall), digital analog watch, notebook, writing pens, Diet 7UP, meat-and-cheese gift set.
221. Henry (M) — Old Spice body wash, shaving set, Native American-themed dreamcatcher, Axe body spray, Frappuccino vanilla or caramel-flavored coffee, bag of Hershey bars.
222. Blake (M) — boxer briefs (L), beanie (L, brown), notebook, writing pens, Converse shoes (9½, black), Gatorade, microwave macaroni and cheese.
223. Jason (M) — warm gloves (2X), electric razor, Old Spice body wash, zombie game for Xbox 360, cream soda, tub of cheeseballs, pool cue.
224. Nora (F) — bed-in-a-bag set (twin), Gatorade, chocolate pudding, yarn, 2025 calendar.
225. Kay (F) — pants (S), shirt (S), sweater (S), paint supplies (brushes and paints), painting canvas, Coke, box of variety chocolates.
226. Denny (M) — zip-up hoodie (L), sweatpants (M), long-sleeved shirt (L), Coke, Twinkies.
227. Murray (M) — Raiders T-shirt (2X), Gatorade, tub of cheeseballs, 2025 calendar.
228. Theresa (F) — sweatshirt (4X), winter hat/scarf/gloves, warm crew socks, slip-on tennis shoes (10W), 100% juice boxes, variety popcorn tin.
229. Sue B. (F) — leggings (M), bed-in-a-bag set (red), yarn, root beer, banana pudding.
230. Kristie (F) — bikini underwear (6), closed-back slippers (8), Coke, SunChips (garden salsa).
231. Shirley (F) — winter jacket (L), warm crew socks, jigsaw puzzles (200 or fewer pieces), bed-in-a-bag (twin, pink), 7UP, variety popcorn tin.
232. Sue G. (F) — trench coat (2X), hat, gloves, scarf, Pepsi, box of variety chocolates.
233. Irene — jacket (2X, blue or black), diet root beer, Cracker Jack, 2025 calendar.
234. Dave (M) — CD player boombox, western-themed DVDs, Dr. Pepper, Milky Way candy bars, warm crew socks.
235. Jerry (M) — sweatpants (L), fishing pole and tackle (line, sinkers, hooks, bobbers), Mtn Dew, tub of cheeseballs.
236. Susie (F) — pocket T-shirt (XL, purple), button-up cardigan (XL, blue).
237. Shirley (F) — sugar-free gum (mint).
238. Jerry (F) — sugarfree Powerade (blue), Planters cashews, bra (46DDD).
239. Gloria (F) — nail polish (all colors).