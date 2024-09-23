Christmas Wish List for Seniors

In a yearly tradition that spans more than four decades, Lewiston Tribune readers can once more help fulfill the wishes of 239 residents of care centers and adult family homes in the region this holiday season.

Helen Wilks and Ellen Smith, sisters and longtime Lewiston residents, and their families, in cooperation with the Lewiston Tribune, sponsor an annual drive to obtain gifts for residents in need. Wilks’ granddaughter, Natalie (Wilson) Reed, is chairing the drive this year.

They ask Tribune readers to purchase gifts for one or more of these residents for the holidays. This will be the 46th year they have worked on this project.

Anyone wishing to give a gift may select a number and gift from the list below and bring it to the Lewiston Tribune between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. The gifts must be new and must be received at the Tribune no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 20.

The Tribune office is at 505 Capital St. in downtown Lewiston.

Each gift should be wrapped and tagged with the name or initials of the recipient, the recipient’s number and the item enclosed. A separate tag should include the recipient’s name, number and the donor’s name. Wilks estimates every person on the wish list receives at least five gifts.

The Wilks and Smith families will pick up the gifts from the Tribune and organize them in space donated by Echo Hills Church in Lewiston. They then will deliver them to the various residences before Christmas so staff can distribute them to the recipients.

———

1. Helen S. (F) — long-sleeved T-shirt (3X), Native American-themed sweatshirts (3X), Native American-themed winter coat (3X), Coloring Club books (native, animals, butterflies), Native American-themed backpack.

2. Deb L. (F) — Command strips and hooks, body lotion (dry skin formula), hair accessories (ponytail holders, clips, pretty hair pins), postage stamps, box of envelopes, backpack, sewing kit, folders.

3. Chris D. (F) — perfume/cologne (no fruit scents), small soft blanket, postage stamps, microwave macaroni and cheese, teriyaki bowls (just add water), Velveeta slices, Top Ramen soup cups, pastel color pencils, magnets, hair ties, backpack, jacket (navy blue, 4X).

4. Heidi S. (F) — dragonfly-themed items, Dr. Pepper, Walmart gift cards.

5. Terri B. (F) — Winnie the Pooh shirt/sweatshirt (2X), moose, children’s talking books and player.

6. Randy M. (M) — ceramics, paint brushes, paint for ceramics, door organizer.

7. Rich B. (M) — word search puzzles, Carhartt T-shirts and sweatshirts (2X, not white), handheld radio.

8. Don T. (M) — bowling ball bag with wheels, audio Bible (King James version), moccasins (9), easy craft kits, easy wood model race car kits, long-sleeved shirts (M), zip-up sweatshirt (M, Toyota-themed).

9. Gary C. (M) — popcorn tin, flannels (2X), Pepsi, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, mixed nuts, box of chocolates to share with his sisters.

10. Denny M. (M) — Pepsi, Hostess Snack Size Fruit Pies (apple), sweatpants/jeggings (L).

11. Glenn (M) — Peanut Butter M&M’s, memory foam seat pillow.

12. Ken (M) — closed-back slippers (easy to slip on, 8½), electric razor.

13. Mike H. (M) — bread apron, Amazon gift card, electronic card games, novels.

14. Meg S. (F) — ice cream (coffee, chocolate), coloring books, coloring accessories, closed-back slippers (10, not insulated).

15. Lori T. (F) — Chanel No. 5 perfume.

16. Sue H. (F) — pants (12-14), long-sleeved shirts (L), sweatshirt (L, blue or red), Jergens lotion.

17. Suzie S. (F) — leggings (L), shirts (M), dresses (L), ladies electric face razor, hair accessories and products.

18. Marlene B. (F) — earrings, necklace, perfume or body spray, zip-up sweatshirts (4XL), socks (4XL), leggings (5XL, black), Mtn Dew, novels, gift card for prescription eyeglasses.

19. Hank (M) — jar of chocolates, Coke, Wrangler long-sleeved button-up western shirts (XL).

20. (M) Brad — iPad for music, Apple gift card for iTunes, warm sweatpants (XL), sweatshirts (XL), coat (XL).

21. Mike K. (M) — grooming accessories, electric hand warmers, arc electric lighter (windproof, frameless, USB rechargeable), candy bars, Pepsi.

22. Pat B. (F) — cardigan sweater, medicated hand lotion, perfume/cologne, postage stamps, three rolls scotch tape, yellow highlighters, small soft blanket, 10 folders, old-fashioned chocolate fudge, three notebooks (8½ x11, 70 sheets, college rule).

23. Frank G. (M) — lifelike companion dog, electric razor with nose hair trimmer.

24. Ron G. (M) — chocolates (Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, KitKat), lifelike companion animal, memory foam seat/wheelchair pillow.

25. Bill G. (M) — long- and short-sleeved shirts (XL), pants (XL), electric razor.

26. Gary W. (M) — 1960s-’70s muscle car-themed items (1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1), baseball cap, sweatshirts (L).

27. James R. (M) — calendar planner, cologne, basketball shorts (snap-away style for amputees, 3X).

28. Von H. (F) — fleece vest (not puffy), nonskid decorative socks, bird-themed window suncatcher, bird- or horse-themed items.

29. Robin (M) — T-shirts (hot rod-themed, 3X), sweatpants (3X), Rolo wrapped candy, Russell Stover candies.

30. Linda N. (F) — word search puzzles, pens, lifelike companion animal.

31. Linda H. (F) — gowns (2X), stretch leggings/jeggings (3X), semi-cured gel nail strips, light pen for curing nails.

32. Ginger (F) — pants/leggings (M), V-neck shirts (M), long-sleeved shirts (M), jacket (M), socks, hair ties.

33. Karen S. (F) — funny T-shirts (3X), jeggings/sweatpants (3X), hair styling products, semicured gel nail sets and curing light pen.

34. Don R. (M) — Prismacolor pencils.

35. Tim D. (M) — Play Station 5 items (games, gift cards and credit), Amazon gift card, sweatshirt (5XL), pants (5XL).

36. Sue T. (F) — new novels/books, reading glasses (2.0 strength).

37. John K. (M) — gift card (dinner for two) to Ernie’s Steakhouse.

38. Paul (M) — mail opener, Walmart gift card, Christmas tree.

39. Jim D. (M) — Stetson aftershave, gift card, T-shirts (3XL), Netflix annual subscription

40. Chris K. (M) — Prismacolor pencils (36), blender pencils, USB adaptors (four-pack).

41. Helen C. (F) — arthritis gloves (L), soft button-up jacket (2X), battery-operated pencil sharpener, AFMAT Electric Sharpener for colored pencils from Amazon, diabetic socks (9-11).

42. Glenn S. (M) — beanie hat, prosthetic leg, sweatpants (M).

43. Bryan M. (M) — color wheel, gel refills for pens, coloring books.

44. Janine N. (F) — cardinal bird-themed items, gift card for manicures.

45. S.A. (F) — Japanese food and snacks, Prismacolor pencils, Japanese-themed coloring books.

46. Naimoa H. (F) — hand-warmer gloves, coloring books (birds, mystical creatures, landscapes).

47. Larry S. (M) — jeggings/sweatpants (2X), sweatshirts (L), smoking accessories, novels.

48. Junice K. (F) — Comfrt Tranquil sweatshirt and sweatpant set (L), journals and accessories.

49. David N. (M) — lifelike companion animal, handheld AM/FM radio, sweatshirt (L, blue), sweatpants/jeggings (L).

50. Lila R. (F) — 2025 calendar, sweatpants (M), body lotion, mixed chocolates, chips variety pack.

51. Terry H. (M) — assorted chocolates, jeans (34x30), sweatpants (L), shirts with pockets (L), knee-high socks, Head and Shoulders shampoo, gloves, Thermos mug.

52. Francis B. (F) — art supplies, Thermos mug, Mickey Mouse-themed pajamas (3X), women’s boxer-style underwear (2X), sketch pad, gel pens, muscle shirts (3X), tennis shoes (8W), popcorn tin, button-up blouse (4X), hair accessories.

53. Leo (M) — cassette tape recorder, music tapes, headphones, sweatpants (XL), dress shirt (2XL), Diet Pepsi, chips variety pack, nacho cheese, electric razor.

54. Chris D. (F) — sweater (2X), sweatpants (2X), Paul Mitchell shampoo, headphones, hats, cookies, Diet Coke.

55. Don W. (M) — sweatspants (3X tall), T-shirts (not white), (3X), shampoo, Diet Pepsi, men’s coloring book, potato chips (sour cream and onion, french onion), cheese dip, chocolate wafers, electric razor, mixed chocolates.

56. Hal C. (M) — slippers (11W), mixed nuts, zero sugar 7UP, Smartfood white cheddar popcorn, sweatpants (XL), shirts (4X), Oreo cookies, Idaho Spud candy bars.

57. J.A. (M) — soft blanket, shirts (2X), pants with buttons on the side (2X), assorted chocolates, PenPad electronic scratch pad, electric razor, puzzle book, Cow Tales candy, hot cocoa mix.

58. Cowboy (M) — shirts (3X), sweatpants (3X), cologne, lotion, spray deodorant, flannel jacket (4X), electric razor, nature sound machine, gloves, pudding

59. Reggy (M) — electric razor, sweatpants (XL), shirts (3X), assorted chocolates, cologne, deodorant, cookies, blanket.

60. Ed H. (M) — electric razor, jeans (34x32), shirts (XL), pudding, cologne.

61. Lynnette (F) — mixed nuts, fuzzy socks, leg warmers, long socks, dress (2X), Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

62. Sandy (F) — sweet tea (12-pack cans), sweatpants (2X), hair accessories, socks, blouses (3X), sound machine, pajamas (3X), cookies, coloring book, fidget blanket.

63. Deb (F) — sweatpants (XL), blouses (3X), hair accessories, socks, perfume, spray deodorant spray, sound machine, radio.

64. Betty M. (F) — Diet Pepsi, Diet Coke, instant coffee (decaf), shirts (4X), sweatpants (3X), hair accessories, sweater (4X), perfume, bracelet, Hershey’s candy, popcorn.

65. Brian (M) — classic model cars, sweatpants (L), shirts with pockets (M), socks, shirts (L), building art kits, Cheetos, cookies, electric razor, mixed chocolates.

66. Ken O. (M) — model classic cars, shirts (M), sweatpants (M), electric razor, mystery books, cookies, Hershey’s candy.

67. Mary B. (F) — scarf, milk chocolate, necklace, perfume, sweater (XL), pretty stationery (paper and envelopes) for letter-writing, sweatpants (XL), gloves, hand lotion, chocolates.

68. Steve (M) — shirts (5X tall), shorts (4X), Diet Pepsi, Seattle Seahawks décor, sweatpants (4X), Grinch-themed pajamas (5X), electric razor, watch.

69. Tom D. (M) — watch, Hershey’s Nuggets dark chocolate, popcorn, hand-held radio, headphones, Pure Protein Puffs, mixed nuts, beard trimmer, nightlight, cookies.

70. Sondra R. (F) — scarf, shampoo, conditioner, socks (loose around the ankle), around-the-neck phone holder, fudge, thermal undershirt (3X), elastic-waist stretch pants (3X petite), knee-high sweatpants (3X), blouses (3X), Blue Diamond almonds, sugar-free candy, Shasta soda (sugar-free orange), eggnog, large-print puzzle books.

71. Joanne (F) — socks, perfume, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, nail accessories, hair ties, blouses (2XL), Crocs (8W), bracelet, Cheeto Puffs, pajamas (XL), Coke.

72. Toni C. (F) — gel pens, socks, adult coloring books, fruit snacks, craft supplies, fine tip Sharpies, pants/blouses (6X), peppermint hot chocolate, art supplies, paint-by-number kits, water flavor enhancers, sugar-free chocolate, nail accessories, hair accessories.

73. Earl C. (M) — long-sleeved shirts, (5X), sweatpants (5X), gel pens, electric razor, coloring book, chocolate (no nuts), Diet Dr. Pepper, peppermint hot chocolate, sculptures to paint.

74. Janet M. (F) — shirts (XL), pants (14), Gatorade, white shoes (7), nature sound machine, sweatpants (XL), cookies.

75. Jeffery (M) — thin-point Magic Markers, sketch books, chocolate, juice, jeans (32x32), shirts (L), sweatpants (L), pajamas (M).

76. Lisa (F) — body wash, hat, perfume, blouses (XL), socks (not white).

77. Penny (F) — bell-bottom slacks (16), Tootsie Rolls, slippers (7½), 2024 planner, pens, zip-up jacket (3X), sun dancer figures for window, blouses (3X), Hershey’s chocolate

78. Frances H. (F) — blouses (3X), art supplies, lotion, perfume, body wash.

79. John (M) — radio, assorted chocolates, art supplies, cologne, body wash.

80. Rita (F) — art supplies, lotion, perfume, shirts (XL), pants (XL), pajamas (XL), shoes (9).

81. Jessie M. (F) — blouses (S), sweatpants (S), hair clips, lotion, perfume, blanket.

82. Ken (M) — boxers (XL), shoes (11W), zip-up hoodie (4X), jeans (46x40), sweatpants (3X), barbecue potato chips, Arizona green tea, dog treats.

83. Donna P. (F) — vanilla body spray, cheese puffs, strawberry hard candy, popcorn, Sprite.

84. Todd (M) — train set, sweatshirt (2X), sweatpants (XL), shirts (XL), cookies, gloves, hat, handheld radio, electric razor.

85. Tina (F) — electric razor, Cheeto Puffs, teddy bear, radio, sound machine, large-print Bible, blouses (2X), sweatpants (2X), pajamas (2X), hair clips, chocolate chip cookies.

86. Marks (M) — caramel Fiddle Faddle, shirts (L), sweatpants (L), Pepsi, electric razor.

87. Don (M) — socks, carmel corn, Cherry Coke, anime coloring books, U.S. Army veteran blanket, colored pencils.

88. Gary F. (M) — Pringles (sour cream and onion), electric razor, Old Testament audio Bible, caramel popcorn, old scripture coloring book, Hershey’s Kisses, pencil sharpener.

89. Wilma (F) — variety pack chips, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, socks, nightgown (L), lotion, perfume, sound machine.

90. Lorrie D. (F) — Mtn Dew, dog treats, chocolate (no nuts), sweatpants (L), plain shirts (L).

91. Roy (M) — shoes (15W), gloves, Sunny D juice, sweatpants (2X tall), shirts (2X tall), zip-up jacket (2X), blanket, socks.

92. R.R. (M) — large-print mixed puzzle book, V8 vegetable juice, mystery books, sweatpants (L), shirts (L).

93. Walter (M) — long-sleeved T-shirt (L), sweatpants (L), fidget blanket, sound machine, electric razor, cookies, spray deodorant, soft chocolates.

94. Brad (M) — Diet Pepsi, crunchy Cheetos, shirts (4X), sweatpants (4X), body wash, spray deoderant, electric razor.

95. Tim J. (M) — assorted chocolate, pants (38x30), sweatpants (L tall), shirts (L), blanket.

96. Jan J. (F) — sound machine, nightgown (3X), Ice Cubes gum, fingernail polish, lipstick, fuzzy socks, body spray.

97. John (M) — flannel button-up shirts (3X), sweatpants (2X), assorted chocolates, radio, electric razor, pajamas (2X).

98. Lawnie (F) — blouses (3X), pajama sets (3X), sweatpants (3X), coloring book, gel pens, assorted chocolates, Gatorade, variety pack chips, radio, sound machine.

99. P.R. (F) — pajama set (M), blouses (M), assorted chocolates, hair accessories, blanket.

100. Lorrie W. (F) — nightgowns (3X), blouses (3X), sweatpants (3X), assorted chocolates, perfume, necklace, lotion, sound machine, popcorn tin.

101. Michelle (F) — blouses (2X), pants (XL), sound machine, sugar-free candy, hair accessories, lotion, perfume, gloves, blanket.

102. Kim (F) — Starbucks mocha coffee, blouses (XL), pants (XL), pajamas (XL), handheld radio, art supplies, jacket (XL), mixed chocolates, cookies, gloves, warm hat, purse for walker.

103. Guy (M) — shirts (3X), sweatpants (3X), watch, electric razor, assorted chocolates, cologne, zip-up jacket (3X), radio.

104. Joshua D. (M) — shirts (XL), sweatpants (XL), jacket (XL), socks, gloves, warm hat, mixed chocolates (no nuts), variety pack chips, hand-held radio, word search puzzles, men’s necklace chain.

105. Micheal (M) — art supplies, sketch pad, shirts (L), sweatpants (L), winter jacket (L), gloves, large-print word search puzzles, assorted chocolates, Christmas snow globe, slippers (L), socks, electric razor.

106. Gary D. (M) — shirts (4X), sweatpants (3X), assorted chocolates, mixed popcorn, assorted Little Debbie snack cakes, radio, crossword puzzles, socks, cologne.

107. Shirla (F) — blouses (XL), pajamas (XL), sweatpants (XL), mixed chocolates, blanket, perfume, lotion, radio, word search puzzles, snow globe.

108. Janice N. (F) — shirts (S), sweatpants (S), pajamas (S), assorted chocolates, variety pack chips, radio, sound machine, perfume, lotion, hair accessories, blanket, snow globe.

109. Cherrie M. (F) — sugar-free candy, blanket, snow globe, Diet Pepsi, blouses (L), sweatpants (L), pajamas (L), radio, word search puzzles, art supplies, perfume, lotion, pretty necklace.

110. Beulah S. (F) — Christian novels, tissues, Chex Mix.

111. Bernice S. (F) — fuzzy socks, leggings (L), Chapstick.

112. Middy V. (F) — fuzzy socks, 7UP, Chapstick, hairbrush.

113. Mary H. (F) — leggings (S/M), fuzzy socks, fidget items.

114. Carol A. (F) — organic deodorant, raisins, hair comb clips, Dr. Pepper.

115. Ken M. (M) — shaving accessories, chocolate candy, unscented lotion, popcorn tin.