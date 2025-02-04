CHS to demolish Kendrick grain elevator

The grain elevator ruptured Aug. 1 and has not been in use since. The demolition will take approximately six months to complete, a CHS news release stated.

CHS has contracted with Elder Demolition to complete the project, which includes removal of the existing elevator and nearby wooden grain bin as well as backfilling and compacting the site to match the surrounding grade.

CHS plans to provide updates to Kendrick about the project, and work to minimize disruption for the local community. CHS has relocated its Kendrick office to 509 E. Main St.