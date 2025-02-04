Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 4, 2025

CHS to demolish Kendrick grain elevator

Anonymous Author
A CHS Primeland grain storage bin ruptured Thursday on Railroad Street in Kendrick, closing the road and leading to temporary evacuations in the area.
A CHS Primeland grain storage bin ruptured Thursday on Railroad Street in Kendrick, closing the road and leading to temporary evacuations in the area.Latah County Sheriff's Office

KENDRICK — CHS Primeland will begin demolition of its Kendrick concrete grain elevator and wooden grain bin this week.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The grain elevator ruptured Aug. 1 and has not been in use since. The demolition will take approximately six months to complete, a CHS news release stated.

CHS has contracted with Elder Demolition to complete the project, which includes removal of the existing elevator and nearby wooden grain bin as well as backfilling and compacting the site to match the surrounding grade.

CHS plans to provide updates to Kendrick about the project, and work to minimize disruption for the local community. CHS has relocated its Kendrick office to 509 E. Main St.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 4
Dozens show up for wind farm confab
Local NewsFeb. 4
Pullman-Moscow bus shuttle closer to reality
Local NewsFeb. 4
House approves $253 million tax cut
Local NewsFeb. 4
NW Dems object, GOP mute on USAID orders
Related
Firing squad bill moves to House
Local NewsFeb. 4
Firing squad bill moves to House
New bill aims to increase community college tuition cap
Local NewsFeb. 4
New bill aims to increase community college tuition cap
Clarkston man pleads not guilty to murder charge
Local NewsFeb. 4
Clarkston man pleads not guilty to murder charge
Voter affidavit, candidate withdrawal bills move forward
Local NewsFeb. 4
Voter affidavit, candidate withdrawal bills move forward
Idaho delegation mum so far on developments in D.C.
Local NewsFeb. 3
Idaho delegation mum so far on developments in D.C.
Shutting down the noise: School districts adjust to new rules on phone use
Local NewsFeb. 2
Shutting down the noise: School districts adjust to new rules on phone use
Leaving Lewiston for the last time
Local NewsFeb. 2
Leaving Lewiston for the last time
Bringing imagination to life
Local NewsFeb. 1
Bringing imagination to life
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy