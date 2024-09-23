City discusses Moscow’s Sixth and Jackson corner

MOSCOW — The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency is open to new ideas for the vacant Sixth and Jackson street corner property in Moscow, including a temporary outdoor market or food truck court.

Members of MURA met with Moscow City Council on Monday to discuss the past and future of the agency that works to complete public improvement projects.

MURA has been trying for years to develop the corner of Sixth and Jackson streets. The property was acquired by MURA in 2010 with the specific purpose of using it to extend the University of Idaho’s Hello Walk. The goal is for the walk to serve as a connection between downtown Moscow and the UI campus.

MURA has also worked with developers to try to establish a mixed-use retail development there, with no success. The most recent attempt failed when high costs and problems with the unstable soil prevented developers Carly Lilly and George Skandalos from constructing a mixed-use building.

City Administrator Bill Belknap said it is difficult to find a private developer who can take on such an expensive project in this market. MURA member Nancy Tribble also said it is challenging for developers to incorporate the Hello Walk and still have space for their building and parking lot.

That is why MURA and the city council are open to other ideas.