Local NewsJanuary 14, 2025

City discusses Moscow’s Sixth and Jackson corner

Food trucks, outdoor market among ideas for vacant property

Anthony Kuipers
Bill Belknap
Bill BelknapCourtesy photo
Pedestrians and cars move past the open plot of land at sixth and Jackson in Moscow on Monday.
Pedestrians and cars move past the open plot of land at sixth and Jackson in Moscow on Monday.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News file

MOSCOW — The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency is open to new ideas for the vacant Sixth and Jackson street corner property in Moscow, including a temporary outdoor market or food truck court.

Members of MURA met with Moscow City Council on Monday to discuss the past and future of the agency that works to complete public improvement projects.

MURA has been trying for years to develop the corner of Sixth and Jackson streets. The property was acquired by MURA in 2010 with the specific purpose of using it to extend the University of Idaho’s Hello Walk. The goal is for the walk to serve as a connection between downtown Moscow and the UI campus.

MURA has also worked with developers to try to establish a mixed-use retail development there, with no success. The most recent attempt failed when high costs and problems with the unstable soil prevented developers Carly Lilly and George Skandalos from constructing a mixed-use building.

City Administrator Bill Belknap said it is difficult to find a private developer who can take on such an expensive project in this market. MURA member Nancy Tribble also said it is challenging for developers to incorporate the Hello Walk and still have space for their building and parking lot.

That is why MURA and the city council are open to other ideas.

Some of the ideas discussed Monday included having a temporary establishment there, like a food truck court or a small outdoor market. City councilors called this a “micro-commerce space.”

Belknap suggested a business incubator space or an urban park as possible ideas. He also pointed out that a public entity like UI could use that property to create a space for a welcome center or gift shop. UI is already planning to expand its campus east toward downtown as part of its long-term campus development plan.

“I think it’s shifting to other uses than private development,” Belknap said about the Sixth and Jackson property.

Tribble said that if MURA continues to ask for the same types of proposals from private developers as it has in the past, then MURA will likely have the “same failed situation.”

MURA member Steve McGeehan said the agency has discussed hosting a future “visioning session” where community members and possible developers can offer ideas about the property.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

