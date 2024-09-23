Jaelyn McCormack-Marks and Aneysa Judy led Clarkston with 10 points apiece and eight Bantams scored to power Clarkston to a 43-point victory over Colfax in the Avista Holiday Tournament girls basketball semifinals Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.

The Bantams beat the Bulldogs 60-17.

In their second game back from the holiday break, Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said the Bantams (7-2) spread the ball around well and started the game a little quicker than they did on Thursday against Moscow.

“That was our goal,” Sobotta said. “To get out, get focused, and start (strong) right from the beginning. Still not as good as we need (to be). It’s improvement.”

Sobotta said that Shannon Wilson, Clarkston’s athletic director, helps organize the Avista Holiday Tournament to allow her team to experience the type of schedule similar to the postseason.

“(Games) could be in the morning, could be in the afternoon or evening, and you just have to be ready no matter what,” Sobotta said. “To come off our Christmas break and have three games in a row, it just kind of forces you to get right back into shape for the start of league.”

Sobotta said the Bantams have shown some rust at the start of these first two games, but have exhibited an ability to bounce back.

McCormack-Marks and Judy each tallied double figures, a product of taking thousands of shots over the summer to build up their confidence, Sobotta said.

Preslee Dempsee and Ella Leavitt added eight points and Lexi Villavicencio posted seven for the Bantams.

Ava Swan, Cianna Gibb and Adalynn Penwell each scored four for Colfax.

Eight of the 10 Clarkston players who stepped on the floor on Friday scored. Between seven and nine Bantams scoring is a trend rather than a fluke.

“This is one of the most unselfish teams I’ve coached, and it’s evidenced by seeing so many girls scoring, and sometimes they are too unselfish, but for the most part, they’re making good reads and good decisions on whether they need to make one more pass or not,” Sobotta said. “I just really feel like these girls trust each other. They’re playing for each other. They’re not playing for themselves, and they are just seeing the big picture and what our big goals are.”

The Bantams grabbed 35 total rebounds, led by Reese de Groot with seven.

“We’re always going to rely on her to bring in that energy, crash on the boards, going hard to the basket,” Sobotta said. “She’s just been a huge addition to our team this year.”