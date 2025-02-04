Sections
Local News
February 4, 2025

Clarkston man pleads not guilty to murder charge

David E. Boyd arraigned in Asotin County

Kerri Sandaine
David Boyd makes his first court appearance with attorney Nick Ward Wednesday at the Asotin County Courthouse.
David Boyd makes his first court appearance with attorney Nick Ward Wednesday at the Asotin County Courthouse.

ASOTIN — A 76-year-old Clarkston man accused of shooting his neighbor to death over loud music entered a not guilty plea Monday in Asotin County Superior Court.

David E. Boyd is facing a first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing Chad VanScotter, 53, last week on the 1200 block of Ash Street.

Boyd notified emergency dispatch after the incident and reportedly told police he had been bullied by his next-door neighbor for months and couldn’t take it anymore.

The charge was initially listed as second-degree murder, but police found a note in Boyd’s apartment indicating he planned to kill VanScotter and then commit suicide. Prosecutor Curt Liedkie amended the charge after learning it was allegedly premeditated.

During the investigation by Clarkston police, Boyd said his neighbor had placed a speaker directly against a wall between the two apartments, and VanScotter was playing a Mr. Rogers song at a loud volume, according to court documents.

Boyd said he typically goes to bed early, and eventually “lost it” over the blaring music and went next door to confront his neighbor on the night of the incident.

A relative of VanScotter’s told police he suffered myriad health problems and used a walking stick. When Boyd arrived at his apartment, VanScotter allegedly swung the stick at his disgruntled neighbor’s head, but Boyd had brought a firearm to the dispute.

VanScotter was shot twice in the chest and once between his eyes with a .38-caliber special firearm, according to court documents.

When police arrived, Boyd was back in his own apartment. He told officers he was going to shoot himself to avoid going to prison but could not bring himself to do it.

During the bond hearing, Prosecutor Curt Liedkie said Boyd has lived in Clarkston about a year and a half. Prior to that, he was a resident in Latah County for about 30 years and has family in Moscow.

Liedkie said a firearm enhancement has been added to the first-degree murder charge based on the circumstances of the case.

Based on Boyd’s past convictions, including an aggravated assault in 2013 and the violence of the alleged crime, Judge Tina Kernan granted the prosecutor’s request for no bond last week, and appointed Attorney Nick Ward to represent Boyd.

On Monday, Judge Brooke Burns handled the arraignment and scheduled Boyd’s next court appearance for Feb. 24. Liedkie is prosecuting the case on the state’s behalf.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

