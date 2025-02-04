Clarkston man pleads not guilty to murder charge

ASOTIN — A 76-year-old Clarkston man accused of shooting his neighbor to death over loud music entered a not guilty plea Monday in Asotin County Superior Court.

David E. Boyd is facing a first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing Chad VanScotter, 53, last week on the 1200 block of Ash Street.

Boyd notified emergency dispatch after the incident and reportedly told police he had been bullied by his next-door neighbor for months and couldn’t take it anymore.

The charge was initially listed as second-degree murder, but police found a note in Boyd’s apartment indicating he planned to kill VanScotter and then commit suicide. Prosecutor Curt Liedkie amended the charge after learning it was allegedly premeditated.

During the investigation by Clarkston police, Boyd said his neighbor had placed a speaker directly against a wall between the two apartments, and VanScotter was playing a Mr. Rogers song at a loud volume, according to court documents.

Boyd said he typically goes to bed early, and eventually “lost it” over the blaring music and went next door to confront his neighbor on the night of the incident.

A relative of VanScotter’s told police he suffered myriad health problems and used a walking stick. When Boyd arrived at his apartment, VanScotter allegedly swung the stick at his disgruntled neighbor’s head, but Boyd had brought a firearm to the dispute.