Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsJanuary 28, 2025

Clarkston physician and TriState Health facing lawsuit

Malpractice allegations filed in Asotin County

Lewiston Tribune
Talmadge Caviness
Talmadge Caviness
story image illustation

ASOTIN — A lawsuit has been filed against Dr. Talmadge Caviness and TriState Health by Candace Baker for alleged negligence, lack of informed consent, faulty medical treatment and failure to follow accepted standard of care.

According to court documents, the defendants failed to exercise the degree of skill, care and prudent health care required during back surgery and subsequent complications. As a result, Baker suffered a punctured heart, emergent open-heart surgery, extended hospitalization and additional expenses for medical care.

Baker was not informed of the material risks of extravasated cement following a vertebroplasty, according to the lawsuit. Baker has allegedly endured pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish and other damages to be determined at trial.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The treatment decision to discharge her from care with extravasated cement in her bloodstream was done without Baker’s consent or warning of the risks, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Jan. 23 in Asotin County Superior Court.

Caviness is accused of injecting additional cement into the patient after evidence it was leaking out of her vertebra. At another medical center, Baker’s sternum was wired together with steel. She reportedly sustained serious and permanent injuries, including anxiety, fear of impending death, cardiac problems, permanent scarring and injuries to her chest.

Baker is represented by the Sweetser Law Firm in Spokane. Attorneys for TriState Health and Caviness have 60 days to respond to the complaint.

Related
Local NewsJan. 28
College Hill parking lot plans on hold
Local NewsJan. 28
Gay marriage memorial moves to Idaho Senate
Local NewsJan. 28
UI researchers: COVID-19 vaccine is safe for mothers
Local NewsJan. 28
Committee moves along mask mandates ban
Related
Lawmaker proposes increases in grocery tax credit
Local NewsJan. 28
Lawmaker proposes increases in grocery tax credit
Regents select finalist for WSU president
Local NewsJan. 28
Regents select finalist for WSU president
Idaho firefighters homebound after two weeks in California
Local NewsJan. 27
Idaho firefighters homebound after two weeks in California
A Christmas miracle
Local NewsJan. 26
A Christmas miracle
Study looks at water delivery in a post-dam Snake River
Local NewsJan. 26
Study looks at water delivery in a post-dam Snake River
Research: Walkable neighborhoods can increase activity
Local NewsJan. 25
Research: Walkable neighborhoods can increase activity
UI Victory Garden series pre-registration open
Local NewsJan. 25
UI Victory Garden series pre-registration open
Lawmakers again seek to repeal Medicaid expansion
Local NewsJan. 25
Lawmakers again seek to repeal Medicaid expansion
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy