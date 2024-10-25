Clarkston playoff-bound after getting rivalry win in Pullman

PULLMAN — When it looked like the Pullman Greyhounds might have made it a one-score game after senior running back Brady Coulter moved the chains on three straight carries, the Clarkston Bantams found their backs to the goal line.

Coulter’s carry was met by a flock of Bantams, who knocked the ball loose into the end zone for Clarkston to recover.

Clarkston would go on to win 28-6 against their 2A Greater Spokane League rivals.

“That was just a huge play. It was one of those where the ball came out and we thought they had it and our guy made the effort to go out and get it,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said.

Clarkston used a balanced offense and a turnover-generating defense to pound the Hounds into submission Friday in Pullman.

With the win, Clarkston secured second place in the 2A GSL and a ticket to the playoffs.

Bantams overcome first-half mistake

The first half ended rather peculiarly when Clarkston found itself on the goal line in the final seconds of the second quarter.

After a 17-yard completion, the Bantams spiked the ball.

Bye said that the first down marker was inches away from where the spot of the ball was, but he and his staff thought they had the first down. Wanting to give his team the chance to huddle and plan a play, the Bantams spiked the ball on what turned out to be fourth down.

Clarkston went into the locker room up 13-0, having come up inches short without a real shot at the end zone.

Senior running back Milo Kunnap said that the team doesn’t hold that against their coach and has a lot of respect for him taking ownership of that moment.

Kunnap steals the show

Kunnap made a difference for the Bantams with 14 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) and an interception.

Bye said Kunnap was out for several games and that the Bantams definitely missed him.

“Having him back, it creates an explosive offense and defensively it’s huge for us too,” Bye said. “Proud of him. He deserves it.”

Kunnap gave a lot of credit to his offensive line and teammates for blocking.

“It’s the most important thing,” Kunnap said. “If I don’t have anyone blocking for me, I can’t do my job.”

“The quarterback that no one is talking about”

Clarkston QB Hayden Line put on another show going 11-of-22 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for nearly 100 yards on 11 carries with a QB sneak at the goal line for another score.

Line kept the line moving for the Bantams with numerous scrambles, towering pocket passes and his own runs.

“I would say he’s one of the top quarterbacks that no one is talking about yet,” Bye said. “So hopefully when we get into the playoffs, when we get into State, when you have a guy who can run for 100, pass for 200, that’s a huge deal.