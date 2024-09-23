Clarkston poised to eliminate city admin job

Clarkston’s proposed 2025 budget doesn’t include funding for the city’s highest-paid position.

After a tumultuous few months and the termination of the city administrator, the $144,000 job has been eliminated from the budget for the time being, said Mayor Monika Lawrence.

“I want to rethink the position, do some research to see what works in other small cities and talk to the council before we do anything,” Lawrence said Tuesday.

Last year at this time, the council voted to reinstate the long-dormant administrator position, and Steve Austin was promoted from his job as clerk and treasurer to oversee the city’s four department heads.

Austin, 53, was placed on leave in September and fired in October after being accused of inappropriately touching two female subordinates on multiple occasions.

After investigating the harassment complaints, Pullman police recommended two charges of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. The case was recently forwarded to the Columbia County prosecutor for a charging decision.

Austin has retained attorney Michael Felice, of Spokane, to handle his pending legal issues. Two protection orders for the women are in place until Dec. 30, when the case will be reviewed in District Court.