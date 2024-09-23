Sections
Local NewsDecember 18, 2024

Clarkston poised to eliminate city admin job

Budget will go before council Monday night

Kerri Sandaine
story image illustation

Clarkston’s proposed 2025 budget doesn’t include funding for the city’s highest-paid position.

After a tumultuous few months and the termination of the city administrator, the $144,000 job has been eliminated from the budget for the time being, said Mayor Monika Lawrence.

“I want to rethink the position, do some research to see what works in other small cities and talk to the council before we do anything,” Lawrence said Tuesday.

Last year at this time, the council voted to reinstate the long-dormant administrator position, and Steve Austin was promoted from his job as clerk and treasurer to oversee the city’s four department heads.

Austin, 53, was placed on leave in September and fired in October after being accused of inappropriately touching two female subordinates on multiple occasions.

After investigating the harassment complaints, Pullman police recommended two charges of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. The case was recently forwarded to the Columbia County prosecutor for a charging decision.

Austin has retained attorney Michael Felice, of Spokane, to handle his pending legal issues. Two protection orders for the women are in place until Dec. 30, when the case will be reviewed in District Court.

The mayor said Austin’s alleged conduct and subsequent departure caused a “pretty, big upheaval” at City Hall. However, Clerk Rachel Frost and the rest of the staff stepped up to keep things flowing smoothly, Lawrence said

“I’m really blessed with hard-working department heads and employees. Rachel is such a hard worker. I appreciate her every minute.”

The 2025 budget and other year-end obligations have been the primary focus since November. Clarkston officials will vote on a $24 million budget when they meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

State-mandated indigent defense, requests for a new fire truck and ambulance, and cost-of-living increases are on the radar. The city is also in the middle of several large street projects, including a new roundabout near the Interstate Bridge.

Clarkston has 63 employees on the payroll. The city and firefighters’ union are currently in negotiations to establish future salaries. At the end of 2025, the police union contract will be negotiated, followed by public works in 2026.

The mayor, who works full-time at City Hall, is paid $1,200 per month with no benefits. Lawrence has been at the helm for nine years and has three years remaining on her term, which she plans to fulfill.

“It takes quite a bit of dedication and there is a huge learning curve,” she said of the role. “As always, I am looking to the future and how best to serve the residents of Clarkston.”

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

