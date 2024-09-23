Clearwater River may be solution for Palouse Basin aquifer

The City of Moscow accepted a $182,500 grant to study what it would take to divert water from the Clearwater River to the Palouse.

This is a water alternative being considered by Moscow and other entities to supplement the declining Palouse Basin aquifer.

The aquifer supplies water to the Palouse region. Its rate of decline has slowed to 0.7 feet per year thanks to conservation efforts, said Moscow Deputy City Administrator Tyler Palmer during a Tuesday City Council meeting.

However, its continuing decline has pushed local governments to consider finding other water sources to either recharge the aquifer or to use as a secondary water source.

The $182,500 grant comes from the Idaho Water Resources Board and will determine the feasibility of pumping water from the Clearwater River.

The study would analyze water availability, what it would take to pump and store water from the river, all permits that would be required to make this project happen, and how to engage with stakeholders like local cities and the Nez Perce Tribe.

“This is as significant a step as has been taken in our basin really since the ’70s,” Palmer said.

Palmer said the study will likely take 12 months to complete.

“We are focused on getting accurate and good answers versus fast answers,” Palmer said.