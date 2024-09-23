Clearwater River may be solution for Palouse Basin aquifer

The City of Moscow accepted a $182,500 grant to study what it would take to divert water from the Clearwater River to the Palouse.
This is a water alternative being considered by Moscow and other entities to supplement the declining Palouse Basin aquifer.
The aquifer supplies water to the Palouse region. Its rate of decline has slowed to 0.7 feet per year thanks to conservation efforts, said Moscow Deputy City Administrator Tyler Palmer during a Tuesday City Council meeting.
However, its continuing decline has pushed local governments to consider finding other water sources to either recharge the aquifer or to use as a secondary water source.
The $182,500 grant comes from the Idaho Water Resources Board and will determine the feasibility of pumping water from the Clearwater River.
The study would analyze water availability, what it would take to pump and store water from the river, all permits that would be required to make this project happen, and how to engage with stakeholders like local cities and the Nez Perce Tribe.
“This is as significant a step as has been taken in our basin really since the ’70s,” Palmer said.
Palmer said the study will likely take 12 months to complete.
“We are focused on getting accurate and good answers versus fast answers,” Palmer said.
Palmer said the next step is selecting a consultant to lead the study. He said this study could lead to the application for a water right to begin the water diversion project.
The money will come through Moscow, but the project has the support of the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee, which represents the cities of Pullman and Moscow; Whitman and Latah counties; and Washington State University and the University of Idaho.
The Moscow City Council unanimously approved going forward with the study Tuesday.
The City Council also approved a salary increase for the mayor and council effective January 2026.
The mayor’s salary will increase from $2,396 per month to $2,567 per month. The council salaries will increase from $831.03 per month to $890.19 per month.
The salaries must be set by city ordinance and adjustments can be made every two years.
Councilor Hailey Lewis was the only one who voted against the salary raises. Lewis said she felt conflicted about this issue because she knows constituents are concerned about the budget.
“I’m always torn on that because this is an easy thing for us to signal to our constituents that we are mindful fiscally,” she said.
Other councilors like Julia Parker and Gina Taruscio spoke about the importance of compensating elected leaders who are taking on a time-consuming job. Parker said salaries can also encourage a wider range of people to run for elected positions.
