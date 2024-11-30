Club Notes

Alpha Delta Kappa, Beta Beta Chapter

Four new members were welcomed at the group’s Nov. 21 meeting at Jollymore’s: A Dining Experience in Lewiston. They are Paige Frazier, Barbara Graham, Cami Browne and Daelynn Knoll. The international sorority honors outstanding educators.

A short business meeting was held and members attached stones to the Beta Beta bridge builders for attending the meeting and the altruistic activities that members participated in during the month.

Information booklets for Senior Resources in the Valley and the Lili Foundation were distributed to members and initiation was held.

The next meeting is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Heights Elementary School in Clarkston with “The Grinch” as the theme.

— Submitted by Sharon Hoseley

Lewis-Clark Toastmasters

Bruce Neu was toastmaster and general evaluator for the group’s Nov. 21 meeting.

David Carringer was named better speaker with his speech titled, “Stuck.” Lalonni Burke was table topic master and Carringer was named best table topic speaker.

Patti Mann was chosen better evaluator and she also was grammarian. The word of the day was “expiate.”

The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday.

— Submitted by Pete Gertonson

Washington State School Retirees Association, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy Unit

Members met Nov. 12 at Jollymore’s in Lewiston.

Members were told nine mini-grants have been given to applicants by volunteers who presented them to the winners at their schools. Eleven more mini-grants will be given in the spring.

Judy Jacobe, Judy Hanley and Brenda Crumpacker attended the health insurance meeting in Pullman.

Allison Hayes reported on the preretirement seminar, which had 20 attendees and a variety of panel speakers.

Jan Goodheart reported on the Kindness Project to mark the Nov. 13 World Kindness Day. Teams from the chapter met with every school in Clarkston, Asotin and Pomeroy to deliver books, games, and activities that encourage treating others with kindness.

Goodheart also is working on a project called “Love Always Wins” for Valentine’s Day to be given out at the Asotin County Food Bank. She is soliciting donations of decks of cards and dice which may be brought to the next meeting. And she also is working on a new grant called “Be the Reason Someone Smiles Today.” She hopes to collect light-hearted books and joke books to be given to schools in March for Dr. Seuss’s Birthday celebration.

Sharon Hoseley is collecting books for the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center and asked members to donate paperback books of uplifting nature.