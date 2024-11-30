Club Notes

Alpha Delta Kappa, Beta Beta Chapter
Four new members were welcomed at the group’s Nov. 21 meeting at Jollymore’s: A Dining Experience in Lewiston. They are Paige Frazier, Barbara Graham, Cami Browne and Daelynn Knoll. The international sorority honors outstanding educators.
A short business meeting was held and members attached stones to the Beta Beta bridge builders for attending the meeting and the altruistic activities that members participated in during the month.
Information booklets for Senior Resources in the Valley and the Lili Foundation were distributed to members and initiation was held.
The next meeting is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Heights Elementary School in Clarkston with “The Grinch” as the theme.
— Submitted by Sharon Hoseley
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Bruce Neu was toastmaster and general evaluator for the group’s Nov. 21 meeting.
David Carringer was named better speaker with his speech titled, “Stuck.” Lalonni Burke was table topic master and Carringer was named best table topic speaker.
Patti Mann was chosen better evaluator and she also was grammarian. The word of the day was “expiate.”
The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday.
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson
Washington State School Retirees Association, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy Unit
Members met Nov. 12 at Jollymore’s in Lewiston.
Members were told nine mini-grants have been given to applicants by volunteers who presented them to the winners at their schools. Eleven more mini-grants will be given in the spring.
Judy Jacobe, Judy Hanley and Brenda Crumpacker attended the health insurance meeting in Pullman.
Allison Hayes reported on the preretirement seminar, which had 20 attendees and a variety of panel speakers.
Jan Goodheart reported on the Kindness Project to mark the Nov. 13 World Kindness Day. Teams from the chapter met with every school in Clarkston, Asotin and Pomeroy to deliver books, games, and activities that encourage treating others with kindness.
Goodheart also is working on a project called “Love Always Wins” for Valentine’s Day to be given out at the Asotin County Food Bank. She is soliciting donations of decks of cards and dice which may be brought to the next meeting. And she also is working on a new grant called “Be the Reason Someone Smiles Today.” She hopes to collect light-hearted books and joke books to be given to schools in March for Dr. Seuss’s Birthday celebration.
Sharon Hoseley is collecting books for the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center and asked members to donate paperback books of uplifting nature.
Laurie Hersey, of the Asotin County Health Department, gave each member a Lewis-Clark Valley Resource book for Senior Citizens. She also shared the many services the health department has available.
The next meeting will be a Christmas party at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Jollymore’s. Members are asked to bring something edible wrapped in Christmas paper for a gift exchange.
There will be no meeting in January.
— Submitted by Sharon Hoseley
Lewiston-Clarkston Lions Club
President Barry Pemberton presided over the group’s Nov. 13 meeting with 12 members attending.
Barry Pemberton and Jeanne Poxleitner set up a Zoom call with the Coeur d’Alene office of Make a Wish Foundation. Members learned all about the program, and the speaker also gave ideas of how the club could participate. Attendees learned there are several active Make-a-Wish cases in our area, but volunteers are sparse.
During the program, members enjoyed a Thanksgiving covered-dish meal, made around the turkey Linn Pemberton recently won. Carol Hanson prepared the turkey and the Longs delivered it.
Treasurer Linn Pemberton passed around copies of the list of donations that were made last year by the club and members held a discussion, ultimately agreeing the club would continue with those same donations, with some adjustments. Others were added, and a few are pending.
Linn Pemberton also received a note of thanks from the Lions Club International Foundation for the club’s donation to hurricane relief efforts in the southeastern United States. Several members had added their personal donation to this.
Secretary Jeanne Long reported receiving volunteer hours from September and October and will be asking for November and December hours at the first January meeting.
Barry Pemberton reported on his visit to the White Pine Lions Club with his wife, Linn, and Sam Poleson.
Cheryl Fleming reported there have been four applications for eyeglasses approved since the last report.
Jeanne Poxleitner passed around copies of the updated club roster and asked members to review and correct their personal information and asked for members’ photos.
Dave Poxleitner was inducted as a new member. He was sponsored by Tim Rivers and was inducted by Barry Pemberton. He is the spouse of Jeanne Poxleitner and has long been involved in activities of the club whenever his job allowed.
Jeanne Laws reported that All Saints School wants to have the club test their students for vision and hearing and this is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 11. This testing is the signature project of this Lions club.
Laws asked for a show of hands regarding which members are interested in helping with Salvation Army bell ringing this year and plans to come up with some dates and send out a group text with details.
The club Christmas party will be at the next meeting, Dec. 11. Members voted for a main course of bite size steak and each is asked to bring a present in the range of $20 and invite a friend. Several members volunteered to help decorate and anyone interested in the club is invited to attend the Christmas party.
Fred Schnidt gave a humorous reading on how to cook a turkey.
— Submitted by Barry Pemberton