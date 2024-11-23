Sections
The Palouse
The Dnews
The ScoopNovember 23, 2024

Club Notes

Lewis-Clark Toastmasters

Patti Mann was toastmaster for the group’s Nov. 14 meeting which included one visitor.

Bruce Neu was named better speaker for his speech titled, “The Magi.”

Kent Barnett was table topic master and Lalonni Burke was chosen best table topic speaker.

Lalonni Burke was the general evaluator and also was chosen as better evaluator.

David Carringer was grammarian and the word of the day was “mosey.”

The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at Congregational-Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

— Submitted by Pete Gertonson

