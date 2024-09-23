Sections
The ScoopJanuary 4, 2025

Club Notes

Lewis-Clark Toastmasters

Nick Woods was toastmaster for the group’s Dec. 19 meeting.

David Carringer was chosen the better speaker with his speech titled, “Xmas means Christmas.”

Tom Eier was table topic master and Chance Brumley was named best table topic speaker. Patti Mann was named better evaluator. Chance Brumley served as grammarian and the word of the day was “audacious.”

End of the year club elections were finalized Dec. 5 and results for the first half of 2025 are: Carringer, president; Pete Gertonson, vice president for education; Lalonni Burke, vice president for membership; Brumley, vice president for public relations; Kent Barnett, secretary; Mann, treasurer/sergeant-at-arms.

The club took a break from meetings during the holiday. The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at the Congregational Presbyterian Church in Lewiston, 709 Sixth St.

— Submitted by Pete Gertonson

