Club Notes

Retired Public Employees Council, Chapter 39 Asotin/Garfield
Members met Dec. 18 at Mama K’s in Clarkston. Phyllis Cannon read the previous meeting’s minutes and gave the treasurer’s report which both were approved.
Members participated in a grab bag gift exchange for Christmas and Cannon provided homemade fudge and chocolate treats.
Nick Fiore gave the president’s update, which included highlights of the chapter’s accomplishments over the past year. They included participation in the 2024 legislative week; attendance at the biennial convention in Wenatchee in September; and raising enough money to send a $100 chapter donation to the Retired Public Employee Political Action Committee.
Members who attended the December meeting brought in 210 pounds of food to be donated to the Pomeroy Food Bank.
Fiore also reminded attendees that the chapter still is looking for one more person to become a trustee to be part of a chapter audit.
The next meeting is at noon Jan. 15 at Mama K’s and is open to all retired city, state or county workers, or those who are retiring within the next six months.
— Submitted by Nick Fiore