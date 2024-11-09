Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopNovember 9, 2024

Club Notes

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Lewis-Clark Toastmasters

Bruce Neu was toastmaster for the group’s Oct. 31 meeting.

Nick Woods was chosen better speaker with his speech titled, “Short but Sweet.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Using a Halloween theme, Pete Gertonson was table topic master. David Carringer was best table topic speaker.

Tom Eier was general evaluator and grammarian, and the word of the day was “penchant.” Chance Brumley was chosen better evaluator.

The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

— Submitted by Pete Gertonson

Related
The ScoopNov. 9
60 Years Ago
The ScoopNov. 9
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopNov. 9
40 Years Ago
The ScoopNov. 9
Top Ten
Related
Tropical plants facing winter blues?
The ScoopNov. 9
Tropical plants facing winter blues?
PHOTOS: Decision 2024
The ScoopNov. 9
PHOTOS: Decision 2024
The ScoopNov. 9
20 Years Ago
The ScoopNov. 9
Honor Roll
Important info about recent E. coli outbreak and onions
The ScoopNov. 2
Important info about recent E. coli outbreak and onions
Protect those fall-planted bulbs over winter
The ScoopNov. 2
Protect those fall-planted bulbs over winter
What’s in a name? Look to history for some ‘olde’ dog monikers
The ScoopNov. 2
What’s in a name? Look to history for some ‘olde’ dog monikers
PHOTOS: Autumnal bright colors dazzle
The ScoopNov. 2
PHOTOS: Autumnal bright colors dazzle
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy