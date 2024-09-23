Club Notes

Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
The group’s Feb. 27 meeting was attended by nine members, with Chance Brumley serving as toastmaster.
Bruce Neu delivered a speech titled “Peter,” which was evaluated by Kent Barnett. Lalonni Burke served as the table topic master, and Neu was recognized as the best table topic speaker.
Nick Woods was the grammarian, and the word of the day was “debilitating.”
The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.
— Submitted by Chance Brumley
Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter
President Terry Whipple presided over the group’s Feb. 13 meeting at Jollymore’s in Lewiston with seven members present. Rona Meske offered the opening prayer.
Jill Roberts, World Understanding co-chairperson, reported she will present information next month regarding the chapter’s month to focus on the ADK International Teacher awardee Meri Kadagidze, a graduate student at University of Washington in Seattle.
The Courtesy Committee will send get well cards to two members and thinking of you cards to two members who are currently unable to attend meetings.
Whipple relayed a request from Vice President Nancy Benson asking members to help organize closets at the LC Valley Youth Resource Center and six members volunteered.
Whipple reported the annual State Convention will be held in Boise in April. Whipple will attend a meeting via Zoom with other state presidents to plan the next Founders’ Day.
Whipple thanked hosts Betty Goetzinger and Phyllis Laird. Meske and Whipple won the traveling basket.
The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Jollymore’s. Johnette Moore and Jill Roberts will be hosts and Jen Shubert from the Lili GC Foundation will be the speaker.
— Submitted by Cottie Hood