Club Notes

Twin Rivers Genealogy Society
Members met Feb. 8 at the Lewiston City Library with President Karen Lehfeldt presiding. There were five members and one visitor attending.
Darin Garr, technology librarian, gave a program titled, “Computers and Facebook for the Genealogist.”
Attendees were reminded about the free March 8 spring workshop, “Discovering History in Your Genealogy,” and the no-host lunch at Tomato Brothers in Clarkston to follow the conference.
In April, members will discuss the Walking with Ancestors event and Betty Meloy will make arrangements for the group’s May tour of the Nez Perce County courthouse.
Janice Wadhold and Lehfeldt met with Lewiston City Library staff to discuss volunteers from the club helping in the library’s history room. Lehfeldt plans to develop topics that volunteers can use with library patrons who want to know more about genealogy. The library plans to make updates to its website that will include this information.
— Submitted by Sue Gehrke
Washington Retired Public Employees Council, Chapter 39
Members of this Asotin and Garfield counties group met Feb. 19 at the Pataha Flour Mill. Officer reports were given and accepted.
Steve Lee gave a summary of the Zoom meetings he and chapter President Nick Fiore held with Washington Legislative District 9 Reps. Joe Schmick and Mary Dye. Both representatives gave their opinions of the current fiscal situation for the state and what bills might be passed in reference to state pensions and what bills may have a difficult time fitting into the current budget situation for the state.
Lee also gave a summary of a Zoom meeting he attended given by Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson. The governor gave his ideas on how to manage the state’s shortfall for meeting a balanced budget.
The group discussed some of the challenges to the state that might be coming from the federal government in the form of federal cuts to many programs that typically help state agencies. Retirees are concerned about these possible cuts.
Fiore reminded attendees to nominate a member for the coming board elections which will be at the March 19 meeting.
Dallas Hohnsbehn and Fiore were the winners of the free lunch raffle.
The next meeting will be noon March 19 at Mama K’s in Clarkston with Dennis Ohrtman, of Lewiston, speaking about the challenges facing seniors in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
— Submitted by Nick Fiore