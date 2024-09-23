Club Notes

Twin Rivers Toastmasters

There were four members present for the club’s Jan. 21 meeting.

Mark Havens led as toastmaster.

Bruce Neu practiced what he would deliver in the area humorous speech contest for his presentation and Elizabeth Braker evaluated him. Doug Crook was timer.

— Submitted by Bruce Neu

Retired Public Employees Council Chapter 39, Asotin/Garfield

Members met Jan. 15 at Mama K’s in Clarkston. Phyllis Cannon gave both the secretary and treasurer’s reports.

Nick Fiore told attendees about executive board positions elections in April with all positions open. He also menioned one more trustee position needs to be filled to assist in the yearly audit.

A brief update was given about the coming vote by the Washington Legislature on passing a permanent cost-of-living increase for retirees in state pension Plan 1.

Attendees were told of the addition of two more winners for the end-of-the-year gift cards that are chosen at the November meeting because of the success of the amount of raffle tickets being sold throughout the year. The remainder of the raffle dollars will go to the Retired Public Employees Council’s Political Action Committee.

Fiore notified the group that he communicated via email with the Garfield County commissioners’ clerk about the possibility of having one of the commissioners speak at the group’s next meeting, but none are able to attend.

The next meeting is noon Feb. 19 at the Pataha Flour Mill in Pomeroy. The chapter is open to all retired and working public employees.

— Submitted by Nick Fiore

Lewis-Clark Toastmasters

Nick Woods headed the group’s Jan. 23 meeting as toastmaster, while also filling the role of table topics master.

Kent Barnett and Tom Eier were the two speakers, with Eier taking home the best speaker trophy. Bruce Neu evaluated Barnett, while Victor Racicot, general evaluator, evaluated Eier. Neu was voted the better evaluator.